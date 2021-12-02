European Union Drug Regulator Starts Rolling Review Of New COVID-19 Vaccine Valneva

Amid the rising scare due to the new Omicron COVID variant, vaccine manufactures are rushing to the approval authority. According to a report by AP, the European Union drug regulator has started a rolling review of a new coronavirus vaccine made by French startup Valneva. If the vaccine will be approved, this will be considered as the first step toward giving the vaccine the green light to be used in the 27-nation EU. Notably, since the emergence of the Omicron variant, cases of the highly-infectious disease soar drastically in South Africa in the past week. Despite taking swift action by the global health agency, the virus has infected people of at least 23 countries including, Australia, the UK, Portugal, India and others.

Vaccine manufacturers rush to drug agency after emergence of Omicron

Since then, several drug manufacturers have reached the authority to get the approval of their vaccine, noted the drug regulator. According to the news agency, consent by the European Medicines Agency would add another vaccine to the EU’s armoury against COVID-19. Besides the scare of the Omicron variant, the bloc is administering booster shots and some countries are preparing to deliver shots of Pfizer’s vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. While speaking to AP, an official told the EU’s executive committee passed a deal with Valneva for member nations to purchase almost 27 million doses in 2022 last month. The contract also included the possibility to adapt the vaccine to new variants of the coronavirus and to purchase up to 33 million more doses in 2023. According to the official, once the committee gets sufficient data, the company can submit a formal application for EMA marketing authorization.

However, the drug approval agency did not give a time frame for possible consent of the Valneva vaccine. It is worth mentioning that the UK government had cancelled an agreement with Valneva in the month of September after a report surfaced claiming the company’s COVID-19 vaccine wouldn’t be approved by British regulators. The reason was also supported by the UK health secretary during a conference. Currently, the European Medicines Agency is carrying out rolling reviews of four COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik shot and China’s Sinovac, reported AP.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: Unsplash/@Pfizer)