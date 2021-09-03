European Union Puts Forth Five Benchmarks For Taliban Engagement; Human Rights On Top

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, during a presser on Friday, made it clear that the engagement with the new government in Afghanistan did not mean "recognition" and added the ongoing interaction was just an "operational engagement".

Borrell said that the engagement was meant to support the Afghan people who were already facing distress after the extremist group took over the country's national capital last month. Josep Borrell at the informal meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers said that the officials were willing to engage with the "new Taliban government" in order to supply humanitarian aid to the Afghan people and the other nationals who were struck in the war-torn country.

Have a look at the presser of Josep Borrell:

EU Foreign Ministers agreed during informal meeting 5 benchmarks for #Afghanistan engagement.



EU Foreign Ministers agreed during informal meeting 5 benchmarks for #Afghanistan engagement.

Extent to which we engage with new Afghan power-holders, including development cooperation provision, will depend on our priorities and conditions being met.

EU made a framework and benchmark to judge the newly claimed Afghanistan government

"In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan, which does not mean recognition, it is an operational engagement. And this operational engagement will increase depending on the behaviour of this government, " said Borrell during the presser.

The EU high command said that the officials made a framework and benchmark to judge the newly claimed Afghanistan government. The key officer discussed the five benchmarks that would decide the future Taliban government with the European Union.

Afghanistan's soil would not be served as a base for the export of terrorism to other countries.

The respect for human rights, in particular women rights, the rule of law and freedom of the media.

The establishment of an inclusive and representative transitional government through negotiations among political forces in Afghanistan.

Free access for humanitarian aid, respecting EU procedures and conditions for its delivery.

Fulfilment of the Taliban commitment about the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans at risk, who wish to leave the country, in line with what was already decided by United Nations Security Resolution 2593.

"To assess the implementation of the above benchmarks, EU decided to work in a coordinated manner"

"The benchmark of the new power in Afghanistan allowing movement of people is something different from the evacuation of national personnel from Afghanistan under the protection of the Member States, which will be done on an individual and voluntary basis," noted Borrell.

"In order to implement this evacuation, and in order to assess the implementation of the above benchmarks, we have decided to work in a coordinated manner. To coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union’s presence in Kabul, coordinated by the European External Action Service - if the security conditions are met," added the EU foreign policy chief.

It is worth mentioning that on August 15, the Taliban declared victory over the war-torn country after conquering the national capital, Kabul. Subsequently, on the following day, Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country, leaving his people to face the atrocities committed by the Taliban on their own.

