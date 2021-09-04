European Union To Engage With Taliban But 'subject To Certain Conditions'

The European Union announced on Friday that it would establish a "joint EU presence" in Kabul to facilitate the evacuation of EU nationals and their Afghan personnel, as well as to examine how the Taliban is abiding by the bloc's requirements for diplomatic engagement.

EU says it will engage with Taliban

However, foreign policy leader Josep Borrell emphasised that this was only the first step toward recognising the Taliban government. "It's the first practical thing to do if we want to keep in touch, to reach out, from an operational point of view with the new Afghan government," he said after meeting with foreign ministers in Slovenia.

Borrell also commented on the meeting of EU ministers with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, emphasising the EU's intention to deepen relations with India. According to Borrell, the Indo-Pacific area will be the "centre of gravity of the twenty-first century."

EU made framework to judge newly claimed Afghanistan government

"In order to support the Afghan population, we will have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan, which does not mean recognition, it is an operational engagement. And this operational engagement will increase depending on the behaviour of this government," said Borrell during the presser.

According to the EU high command, officials created a structure and a standard against which to measure the newly declared Afghan administration. The key officer met with the European Union to discuss the five criteria that will determine the future Taliban government.

EU decided to work in a coordinated manner

Afghanistan's soil would not be served as a base for the export of terrorism to other countries. The respect for human rights, in particular women rights, the rule of law and freedom of the media. The establishment of an inclusive and representative transitional government through negotiations among political forces in Afghanistan. Free access for humanitarian aid, respecting EU procedures and conditions for its delivery. Fulfilment of the Taliban commitment about the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans at risk, who wish to leave the country, in line with what was already decided by United Nations Security Resolution 2593.

EU foreign policy chief

"The benchmark of the new power in Afghanistan allowing movement of people is something different from the evacuation of national personnel from Afghanistan under the protection of the Member States, which will be done on an individual and voluntary basis," noted Borrell.

"In order to implement this evacuation, and in order to assess the implementation of the above benchmarks, we have decided to work in a coordinated manner. To coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union's presence in Kabul, coordinated by the European External Action Service - if the security conditions are met," added the EU foreign policy chief.

It is worth noting that the Taliban declared victory over the war-torn country on August 15 after taking the national capital, Kabul. As a result, Afghanistan's embattled president departed the nation the next day, leaving his people to confront the Taliban's atrocities on their own.

Picture Credit: AP