European Union To Now Ease Travel Restrictions For Non-EU Tourists, Details Here

The European Union, on Wednesday, May 19 took a step towards relaxing travel rules for tourists from outside the bloc. This happened after the EU ambassadors agreed on measures to allow in fully vaccinated visitors. The ambassadors also agreed to ease the criteria which is needed for nations to be considered COVID-19 safe and from which all tourists can travel, depending on their coronavirus and vaccination status. Under the existing criteria, the list includes only seven nations.

Once the non-binding measures are approved, EU countries will keep the possibility to impose restrictive measures on tourists. This will include PCR tests or quarantines. The EU nations have been struggling throughout the pandemic to prepare for vital tourism industries with the hope to recover some income over the peak summer season. Greece, which is heavily reliant on tourism, has already lifted quarantine restrictions for countries like the US, Britain, Israel.

All that you need to know

This comes after the European Commission unveiled its recommendations to ease the present COVID-19 restrictions on non-essential travel from overseas. The EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted saying it was “time to revive” the 27-nation-bloc’s tourism industry in order to “rekindle” the cross-border relations. As of now, the EU only allows non-essential travel from seven nations but the proposals by the authorities will also contain an “emergency brake” that will allow the EU member nations to limit the travel rapidly in the wake of new variants or other situations in non-EU countries.

The bloc is also introducing an ‘emergency brake’. In the statement, the Commission said that the ‘emergency brake’ mechanism “to be coordinated at EU level and which would limit the risk of such variants entering the EU. This will allow the Member States to act quickly and temporarily limit to a strict minimum all travel from affected countries for the time needed to put in place appropriate sanitary measures”.

Tourism in Europe hit

Greece, which is heavily reliant on tourism, has already lifted quarantine restrictions for the U.S., Britain, Israel, and other non-EU countries as negotiations between governments and EU lawmakers to introduce COVID-19 certificates aimed at facilitating travel across the region this summer continue. A deal is required by end of the month to ensure the system will be up and running by the end of June.

(Image Credits: AP/EC.Europa)