European Union's Disease Agency Predicts Sharp Rise In COVID-19 Cases By August 1: Report

The world would witness a surge in COVID-19 cases, nearly five times severe than what we are witnessing today, said a weekly report of the European Union (EU) on Friday. The report has predicted the threshold of the deadly surge would start around August 1, report DW news. The report noted that the highly transmissible Delta variant and the relaxation plan of European countries would be held responsible for the upcoming surge. The report has covered European Union, Norway and Iceland -- the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in its report which foretells 420 cases per 1,00,000 inhabitants for the week ending on August. However, cases would soon rise up to 620 per 1,00,000 inhabitants in the second week of August.

Highest notification rates were reported among 15 to 24-year-olds

"The current continuing deterioration of the epidemiological situation in many countries is expected to continue given the rapid increase in the Delta variant," said the report.

The report further projected an increase in death rate and hospitalisation. However, it has to be noted that the pace would be slow as compared to the second wave of the COVID pandemic. It noted that the current position of hospitals are stable in most of the countries but projected an excess of 10 deaths per 1,000,000 inhabitants.

"In the most affected countries, the steepest increases and highest notification rates were reported among 15 to 24-year-olds, with limited increases in persons aged over 65 years," said ECDC in a statement.

Earlier last month, a Stockholm-based agency has projected that nearly 90 per cent of new cases would be connected with the delta variant.

Indian researchers also held Delta variant of COVID-19 for a new wave

A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on variants responsible for the second wave of COVID-19 has revealed that the major strain responsible for the breakthrough is the Delta variant. As per the WHO classification, the Delta variant has been designated as a variant of concern due to increased transmission and higher immune evasion, whereas the other two sublineages of B.1.617 namely B.1.617.1 and B.1.617.3 with E484Q are grouped in VUI[25].

Talking about the infections after vaccination, the study said, "The present study revealed the infection among breakthrough cases predominantly occurred through Delta variant indicating its high community transmission during this period followed by Alpha and Kappa variants. In our study, 67 cases (9.8 per cent) required hospitalisation and fatality were observed in only three cases (0.4 per cent)."