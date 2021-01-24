Europeans Used Rings, Bangles, Axe Blades As Currency During Bronze Age, Claim Researchers

Europeans use 25 discreet currencies today, scientists have now shed light on the sole currency used by the people in Europe during the Bronze Age. In the research published in journal PLOS One, archaeologists have suggested that people residing as early as 5000 years used bronze objects such as rings, bangles and even axe blades to buy goods. In addendum, they also hinted at the possibility of European standardising their shapes and weight of these “bronze currency” to make the trade easy.

Read: Chennai Techie Sets Numismatic Record; Collects Currency From 410 Nations Across Centuries

Read: Arms, Foreign Currency Seized In Mizoram

The new study was conducted by researchers from Leiden University located in the Netherlands. For the study, the researchers assessed possible money from early Bronze Age of Central Europe and compared over 5,000 objects based on their similarities. These objects ranged from rings, ribs to axe blades.

Standard currency

In the aftermath of comparing all the objects using Weber fraction, they discovered that 70 per cent of all rings were similar enough to be indistinguishable by hand even as their weights differed. Similar was the case with axe blades and ribs. Following their probe, researchers have now concluded that these objects were used as currency by Europeans. The reasoning for the same, scientists said that firstly, it was because of the objects’ consistency in size. Secondly, they were all found in hoards, which implies that they were used a standard currency.

"The euros of Prehistory came in the form of bronze rings, ribs and axes. These Early Bronze Age artefacts were standardised in shape and weight and used as an early form of money. Later, in the Middle Bronze Age of Europe, more precise weighing tools appear in the archaeological record along with an increase in scrap bronze, pointing to a developed system of weighing," said that lead author of the study Dr Maikel Kuijpers.

Read: Arms, Foreign Currency Seized In Mizoram

Read: JK Bank's Executive Manager Among 6 Booked By CBI For Depositing Rs 12.84 Cr In Banned Currency

(All image credits: Dr. Maikel Kuijpers)