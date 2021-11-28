Europe's CDC Says New Omicron Variant Poses 'high-to-very-high Risk' Amid Global Fears

As the world continues to battle the Delta variant of COVID-19, a new strain of the same virus, detected originally in South Africa, poses a "high to very high risk" to Europe, the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) warned on Friday. The warning came in a threat assessment report, which suggested that despite the "considerable uncertainty related to the transmissibility, vaccine effectiveness and risk of other infections," over the threat from the virus to the European Economic Area (Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) remains "high". The said report comes on the sidelines of newly confirmed cases of Omicron being reported in the UK, Germany and Italy.

The EUCDC in its report also highlighted that given the new variant's immune escape potential and potentially increased transmissibility advantage compared to Delta, "we assess the probability of further introduction and community spread in the EU/EEA as HIGH." With the Delta variant "resurgent" in the EU/EEA, the impact of the introduction and possible further spread of Omicron could be VERY HIGH, the Stockholm-based agency further explained.

Suggesting preliminary measures against the new variant 'Omicron,' which has more than 32 mutations on protein spike, the EU health agency said that citizens must avoid travel to and from the known affected areas. Additionally, increased testing (with the sequencing of confirmed cases), and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link to the affected areas have also been strongly advised by the health agency. The classification has put Omicron in the most-troubling category of COVID-19 variants, along with the globally-dominant Delta variant.

"Genomic surveillance remains of utmost importance for early detection of the presence of this variant, to enable the following of epidemiological trends and guide containment measures," EUCDC said in its statement, published on its official Twitter handle.

WHO warns evidence on Omicron, suggests 'increased risk of reinfection'

On Friday, advisers to the World Health Organization (WHO) held a special session about a worrying new variant of the COVID-19 and suggested that the new variant 'Omicron' poses an increased risk of reinfection in the community. The independent group of experts, which periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses if specific mutations and combinations of mutations alter the behaviour of the virus, informed that the variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are "concerning." The B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November.

The first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November, the WHO panel said in a statement released on Twitter. Following the detection, the epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterised by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant. In recent weeks, infections have increased steeply, coinciding with 'Omicron'.

(Image: Unsplash (representative)