Europe's Crucial Rhine River Records Dangerously Low Water Levels

Germany's most important river, Rhine, has reached a record low water levels as the European nation witnesses the dry summers causing alarm amongst the inland shipping industry. The Rhine River flows out of Switzerland, and travels 800 miles connecting into the Black Sea and has been known to be exceedingly crucial for the European industry. Recently, the water resource that provides for industrial zones of Germany, Netherlands, and Switzerland collaboratively for goods transportation, including the shipment of coal has aroused fears of turning “impassable”.

Experts claim the glaciers and the rainfall swell the water level, but due to the serious environmental damage and climate change this year, a hot, dry summer befell the European nation. As a result of which, the river might sink so low that ships carrying goods south to Leipzig or on to the Czech Republic might no longer commute effectively. This disruption, on Europe’s most important inland waterway, like in the year 2018 might impact the economic recovery as Europe struggles to fix the damage from the global pandemic, as per reports.

According to an analysis by Germany’s WSV inland waterway agency, due to reduced downpours this year, the official water level at Kaub dipped to 1 meter on June 3. This caused a stir as the passage served a key chokepoint near Frankfurt, and the water levels fell lowest for the time in at least two decades, as per the report. Scientists have estimated that the Alpine Ice, a major contributor to the water resource, shrank by over 28 percent between 1973 to 2010.

Last year, the river bed dried up so badly that the goods ship and barges movement had to be halted for at least a month. The river was down to a depth of about 50 centimeters (less than 20 inches) when normal shipping traffic needed levels higher than that as per Hartmut Rhein, in charge of the city’s waterways and shipping department.

Might halt Barges hauling diesel-type fuel

This year, according to data from the WSV, Rhine waters have dropped 40 percent as worse depletion is feared by the end of the month. Germany’s BAFG inland waterways agency spokesperson, Joerg Belz, was quoted saying that all these usual sources of water are much reduced this year 2020 that could lead to a halt of Barges hauling diesel-type fuel and other cargo shipments.

(Images: AP)