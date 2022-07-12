Eurozone Worries As Inflation Soaring Amidst Dwindling Growth Rate In Europe

The finance ministers of the Eurozone met on Monday and acknowledged that inflation has been rising at a rapid pace amidst a "dwindling" growth position. During a regular meeting with the ministers, the union said they were pushing all its resources to fight against soaring inflation. However, it admitted the trend of slow growth and higher inflation would continue until the circumstances placed pre-pandemic era. The ministers also emphasised that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is also driving inflation in Europe.

"Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, in the wake of the global pandemic, has significantly altered the geopolitical and economic context," the ministers said in a joint statement released following the meeting.

"Through the repercussions in international trade, the impact of the war on the economies of the euro area member states has been felt through higher prices for energy, food and raw materials, adding inflationary pressures and dampening growth prospects," it added.

It said that the group had agreed on fiscal guidance for 2023 in the earlier meeting held in March this year, underlining the importance of continued coordination of fiscal policy in the euro area to weather the heightened risks and uncertainties, and their impact on Europe's economy. "We also concurred that our policies have to remain agile and flexible and that we stand ready to adjust our policy stance to the rapidly evolving circumstances as needed," noted Eurozone -- a monetary union of 19 member states of the European Union that have adopted the euro as their primary currency and sole legal tender.

Putin could further cut gas supply

Further, noting the European Union's pledge to minimise its dependence on Russian energy sources, Economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni warned the step could lead to a sharp increase in inflation level. He stressed that the bloc should not ignore the possibilities that Russian President Vladimir Putin would limit the flow of gas to the European countries with its own. Without elaborating more, he affirmed that Brussels would take measures to reduce the impact of reduced gas supply to its citizens.

Notably, the EU had estimated that the inflation would be somewhere around 6.1 per cent for the current financial year -- a jump of 2.6 per cent.

"As we prepare our national budgets for 2023, policy adjustments should preserve incentives for the energy transition. In this respect, income measures are, in principle, preferable to price measures. We will continue to coordinate our measures in this respect and take stock of our progress in the context of our Draft Budgetary Plan exercise towards the end of the year," the ministers said.

Image: European Union