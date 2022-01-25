Following talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, EU Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell sought to calm Western fears over the Ukraine crisis. The Pentagon has said that around 8,500 American troops have been put on heightened alert in the United States in case NATO activates its Response Force or if the security situation on the Ukrainian border deteriorates further. Additionally, other NATO allies have also put forces on standby and sent ships and fighter jets to bolster Europe’s eastern defences as tensions soar over Russia’s military buildup near the former Soviet nation.

Calming the rising fears over the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday, “We know very well what the degree of threats are and the way in which we must react, and no doubt we must avoid alarmist reactions,” adding: “You have to stay calm doing what you have to do, and avoid a nervous breakdown.”

Notably, the statement from the EU foreign policy chief came a day after the State Department ordered the families of all American personnel at the US Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion. According to the news agency AP, the department told the dependents of staffers at the US Embassy in Kyiv that they must leave the country. It also said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense.

The same suit was also followed by the diplomats of the United Kingdom. While speaking to BBC, an embassy official stated that the UK diplomats are leaving the country as a precautionary measure. The official added, "Nothing specific is thought to have occurred in the past 24 hours in Kyiv".

Ukraine border tension

It is worth mentioning that a report released by the US intelligence claimed over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". Putin has, however, denied the claims on multiple occasions. All the sides have expressed their shared desire for diplomatic resolutions.

But, US and NATO have also warned Russia of “massive consequences” if it invades Ukraine. Kyiv, on the other hand, warned that Russia is trying to destabilise the country ahead of any planned military invasion. Western nations have repeatedly warned Russia against further aggressive moves against the former Soviet nation. And the Kremlin denies it is planning to attack and argues that NATO support for Ukraine constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

(Image: AP)