EU’s Borrell tells Biden ‘provide less arms’ to reduce war casualties: ‘Isn’t it logical?’

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Monday took a swipe at US President Joe Biden after the latter said that the Israel’s response in the besieged strip of Gaza was “over the top.” Borrell derided the rampant arms supply in the war, saying that “too many people” are being killed. Pointing to US President Biden’s comment last week, Borrell said: “Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people being killed.” He continued, “Is (it) not logical?”

EU Foreign Policy Chief (Josep Borrell Fontelles) is spot on…



If US & UK leaders are complaining that “too many” Gazans are being killed, why are they simultaneously handing over more bombs to kill more?



And to where do Gazans evacuate? “The moon”?pic.twitter.com/A6x9Di1Fbt — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 12, 2024

‘A little bit contradictory to say too many people being killed’: Borrell

Borrell added that it is “a little bit contradictory to continue saying that there are too many people being killed, please take care of people, please don't kill so many," he went on. "Stop saying please and (start) doing something.” The US administration widely questioned the arms supply by the Biden administration bypassing the Congress.

The Senate Democrats pressured the White House to “consult” Congress before providing weapons to the warring parties that has mounted civilian casualties. US has been one of the largest seller of arms in Israel sine 1950s owing to the bipartisan policy of support. "If the international community believes that this is a slaughter, that too many people are being killed, maybe they have to think about the provision of arms," Borrell said.