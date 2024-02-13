Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

EU’s Borrell tells Biden ‘provide less arms’ to reduce war casualties: ‘Isn’t it logical?’

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell

Digital Desk
EU Borrell Biden US
European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Monday took a swipe at US President Joe Biden after the latter said that the Israel’s response in the besieged strip of Gaza was “over the top.” Borrell derided the rampant arms supply in the war, saying that “too many people” are being killed. Pointing to US President Biden’s comment last week, Borrell said: “Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people being killed.” He continued, “Is (it) not logical?”

Borrell was addressing a Brussels news conference alongside Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. "How many times have you heard the most prominent leaders and foreign ministers around the world saying: 'Too many people are being killed'? President Biden said:  'This is (over) the top'," Borrell said, referring to Biden's remarks. "Well, if you believe that too many people are being killed, maybe you should provide less arms in order to prevent so many people being killed,” he stressed.

Advertisement

EU Foreign Policy Chief (Josep Borrell Fontelles) is spot on…

If US & UK leaders are complaining that “too many” Gazans are being killed, why are they simultaneously handing over more bombs to kill more?

And to where do Gazans evacuate? “The moon”?pic.twitter.com/A6x9Di1Fbt

— Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 12, 2024

‘A little bit contradictory to say too many people being killed’: Borrell

Borrell added that it is “a little bit contradictory to continue saying that there are too many people being killed, please take care of people, please don't kill so many," he went on. "Stop saying please and (start) doing something.” The US administration widely questioned the arms supply by the Biden administration bypassing the Congress.

The Senate Democrats pressured the White House to “consult” Congress before providing weapons to the warring parties that has mounted civilian casualties. US has been one of the largest seller of arms in Israel sine 1950s owing to the bipartisan policy of support. "If the international community believes that this is a slaughter, that too many people are being killed, maybe they have to think about the provision of arms," Borrell said.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

14 minutes ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

2 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

4 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

4 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

18 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

18 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

18 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

18 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

19 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Met with Chinese Energy Firm's Chairman, Ex-Associate Testifies

    World9 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts MP's Singrauli

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. PM Holds Key Talks With MBZ, Standby For 'Ahlan Modi' | LIVE

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border, Tear Gas Lobbed, Tikri Border Sealed

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. India finds NEXT SOURAV GANGULY: New 'king of the off-side’ UNEARTHED

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement