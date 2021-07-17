EU's Centre For Disease Prevention Predicts Spike In COVID-19 Cases By August

On Friday, the European Union's disease control agency predicted a dramatic rise in coronavirus cases, with roughly five times as many new infections by August 1. The highly transmissible Delta variant that has rocked several countries so far, was pinned to be responsible for the projected increase in cases, as well as the relaxation of controls in European countries.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) projected 420 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in its coverage area, which includes the European Union, Norway, and Iceland, for the week ending August 1, up from just under 90 the previous week, according to a weekly report.

By the next week, the number of new cases is predicted to exceed 620 per 100,000 people. Given the rapid growth in the Delta variant, the current continued deterioration of the epidemiological situation in many countries is projected to continue, according to the ECDC.

Hospitalizations and deaths are also projected, though at a slower rate. Hospitalizations are currently constant in most countries, but the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 is projected to approach 10 per 1,000,000 people again, up from 6.8 last week, according to the WHO.

The ECDC believes that the cases are expected to rise in 20 countries, with deaths rising in 9 which includes Cyprus, Greece, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, and Spain. The greatest rises and highest notification rates were observed among 15 to 24-year-olds in the most affected countries, with low increases in those over 65 years.

The cases increased by 60% between July 5 to July 11

According to data from the European Union's agency, while these figures are projections, the level is similar to that witnessed during the peaks in the second half of 2020 and April 2021. The ECDC suggests that the number of new cases in the European Union increased by over 60% between July 5 and 11, for the second week in a row, due to relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions and rising spread of Delta variant. Last month, the Stockholm-based agency predicted that by the end of August, the Delta type would account for 90% of new cases.