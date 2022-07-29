EU's Joseph Borrell Asserts Bloc Pledged To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas In Coming Years

In his recent remarks, Joseph Borrell, the high representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign affairs and security policy, stated that the block has pledged to wean itself off Russian natural gas in the coming years. He further stated that the EU would also search for alternative energy sources, which will definitely not happen overnight. According to him, members of the bloc have also realized that they were relying too much on Russian gas.

"First it will be coal, then oil… but it will take more time to phase out Russian gas, because we have to adapt. We cannot go from 40% to 0% overnight. And Russia knows that we will stop buying its gas," Borrell told Television Espanola. Borrell also advised EU members to reduce energy consumption on a voluntary basis so that the authorities won't have to impose mandatory restrictions. He further claimed that steps have already been taken by the bloc to reduce its reliance on Russian gas. “We have already started cutting gas consumption. Reducing the average heating temperature in Europe by one degree is equivalent to saving 6% of gas," the EU foreign policy chief remarked.

Europe's import of Russian gas has come down to 20% from earlier 40%: Borrell

Further, Borrell claimed that Europe imported around 40% of its natural gas from Russia before the beginning of the war, which has presently come down to 20%. Earlier this week, the EU members decided to cut gas consumption in anticipation of a probable complete shutdown of the Russian supply. As part of the emergency plan, the member stated have decided to voluntarily cut their consumption of natural gas by 15% from August 2022 till March 2023. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the Meanwhile, European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen defended the proposal despite some opposition within the EU, stating that "the bloc must be prepared for the worst-case situation."

EU passes new law to ensure gas storage amid further cut-off by Russia

It is significant to mention here that the European Union (EU) energy ministers have also recently approved a new law to ensure that Europe's gas storage is at least 80% full by November this year. The decision has been taken amid the threat of further gas cut-offs by Russia. According to the European Commission, Russian gas deliveries have been interrupted in several EU nations so far, and supply levels are now half in comparison to the previous year.

Image: AP