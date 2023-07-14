Every Second For My People: PM Modi Expresses Resolve For India's Bright Future In France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian Diaspora in France on Thursday (July 13) and expressed his resolution to make India a bright spot. I have come out with a resolution, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that his every moment is dedicated for the Indians, and for their progress.

In his nearly an hour-long address to the Indian diaspora at La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre on an island in the river Seine in Paris, PM Modi reiterated India's development speed and highlighted the country's strength and role on the global stage.

"India has resolved that it will not let any opportunity slip, nor will it let a moment go to waste. I have resolved that every second of my time is for the people of the country," he said in his address.

PM Modi, who embarked on his France journey on July 13, will attend the annual Bastille Day Parade as a guest of honour. He will further hold talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to push New Delhi-Paris ties to the next storey.

'Namaste France, Bonjour India'

People-to-people connect is the strongest foundation, said PM Modi while describing the base of the India-France partnership. "The partnership between both nations is being strengthened by the people of India and France. The trust people of both countries share is a resemblance of this relationship. Here in France, Namaste India is celebrated, we celebrate Bonjour India,"

PM Modi in France has set the stage of hope for all the Indians living in the foreign land with his address on India's changing time. "The land of India is witnessing a big change. The command of this change lies with the citizens of India, with the sisters and daughters of India, and with the youth of India. Today the whole world is full of new hope and new hope towards India," he said.

He also highlighted India's journey of transformation as it became the world's 5th largest economy in the last 10 years, climbing up from the 10th position. "This pride is not felt only by Indians, today the world has started believing that it will not take long for India to become a five trillion economy," he added.

Significantly, New Delhi and Paris are celebrating the 25th year of Strategic Partnership and PM Modi's visit to France is expected to further reinforce the relationship through multiple cooperation. The focus is on the forthcoming announcement of defence deals between both nations including fighter jets, submarines and engines. The last significant deal brokered between both nations was in 2016 when India announced 36 Rafale fighter jets to refurbish the country's armed forces, especially the Indian Air Force.