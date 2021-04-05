Ex-Adidas Owner And Wife Attacked, Tied With Electrical Cords In Violent Burglary

Scandal-ridden businessman and former Adidas owner Bernard Tapei and his wife, Dominique Tapei were attacked, tied up with electrical cords in a violent burglary at their estate close to Paris, the police have said. As per the Guardian report, the couple was asleep when at least four men broke into their house in Combs-la-Ville near Paris around 12:30 AM (local time) on April 4. The burglars beat Bernard and Dominique and tied them before making off with the stolen goods.

Reportedly, Dominique managed to free herself and escaped to a neighbour’s home from where she called the police. Even though the 70-year-old suffered minor injuries on her face and was taken to the hospital, Tapei’s grandson Rodolphe Tapei said “She’s doing well.” Guy Geoffroy, the mayor of Combs-La-Ville reportedly said that the perpetrators pulled Dominique by the hair “because they wanted to know where the treasure was. But of course, there was no treasure, and the fact that they didn’t find one made the violence only worse.”

Bernard refused medical care

Reportedly, the 78-year-old Bernard received a blow to the head with a club and the prosecutor Beatrice Angelelli said he declined medical care. Rodolphe said, “My grandfather refused to be taken away. He is shattered, very tired. He was sitting on a chair when he was hit with a club.”

Bernard has been at the centre of legal battles related to corruption and fraud for decades and has even spent time in jail. The thieves reportedly stole two watches including a Rolex, earrings, bracelets and a ring. Bernard has been a minister of urban affairs, the majority shareholder of the sportswear brand Adidas, owner of Olympique de Marseille football club, has been a media boss by taking over several French newspapers in the past. He has also done acting, singing and hosting radio and TV shows.

In the 1990s he had also declared bankruptcy and spent at least five months in jail. One of the most high-profile cases that lasted for 20 years involved a controversial settlement of $470 million that was awarded to him in 2008 after he sold his stake in Adidas.

Image credits: AP