Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy To Serve One Year Jail Sentence For Illegal Financing

Former President of France Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday was sentenced to one-year imprisonment after he was found guilty of illegal campaign financing. A French court handed over the sentence to the ex-President over spending tens of millions of euros on his 2012 re-election campaign, more than what is permitted by law. The verdict on September 30 came at least six months after he was found guilty of corruption in a separate trial. Notably, the 66-year-old might not necessarily require to serve his term in jail.

The court has ruled that Sarkozy can serve his sentence at home, provided he wear an electronic bracelet, as per BBC reports. The former French President has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and is reportedly expected to appeal against the ruling.

It is also his second one-year term in prison. Earlier in March, he became the first former president of France to receive a custodial sentence. At the time he was given the prison term for corruption and influence-peddling. However, he still remains free owing to the pending appeal of that sentence.

Sarkozy accused with 13 others in ‘Bygmalion’ scandal

In the latest trial that ended Nicolas Sarkozy with the one-year prison term, he was accused along with 13 other defendants over their role in what is called ‘Bygmalion’ scandal. As per the report, the prosecutors said that the former French President’s UMP party invested nearly twice the official cap of €22.5m (£19.4m) on lavish campaigns and rallies as well as events. Prosecutors also claimed that the ex-French President tried to hide the costs by hiring a Public Relations (PR) firm called Bygmalion to invoice the party, not the campaign.

On Thursday, September 30, the Paris court ruled that even though the ex-French President might have been unaware of the full details of the fraud, he must have noted that the limits of election campaigns were surpassed. The latest sentence has mounted legal trouble for Sarkozy who has already served a five-year term as president from 2007. In 2012, he then lost the re-election bid to Francois Hollande.

Following the Thursday verdict of the Paris court, Sarkozy's lawyer Thierry Herzog, as per The Associated Press, noted that the sentence corresponds to the maximum his client has faced. Herzog also said that his client has asked him to appeal. “The verdict won’t be enforceable” pending appeal, he added.

IMAGE: AP