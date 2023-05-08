Ex-Italian PM Says EU Is Defenceless Against China, Asserts 'unanimity Principle' Must Go

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has warned that the European Union (EU) would not be able to defend itself if China attacked one of its member states, calling on the bloc to invest heavily in defence and adopt a robust military strategy. Berlusconi made the comments in a video interview, with Sky TG24 news channel, recorded on Friday. According to a report from Russia Today, he stressed that the EU needs a single military policy with strong cooperation between the armed forces of all European countries, along with an increase in defence spending and the establishment of a 300,000-strong “emergency corps”.

Berlusconi said that if China were to "occupy Italy and maybe some other European country," the bloc would "absolutely not be able to counter it". He added that the EU should drop its unanimity principle in voting and move towards an 80-85% majority to achieve a truly united continent.

What is EU's unanimity principle?

The unanimity principle in the European Union refers to the requirement that all EU member states must agree before a decision can be made on certain issues. This means that if even one member state disagrees with a proposed decision, it cannot be adopted. This principle applies to a variety of policy areas, including foreign policy, taxation, and social policy.

The unanimity principle is enshrined in the EU's governing treaties, and it reflects the principle of national sovereignty. The EU operates on the basis of a confederal system, where each member state retains a significant degree of independence and decision-making power.

The unanimity principle has been a source of debate and criticism within the EU. Some argue that it hinders the EU's ability to act quickly and decisively and that it gives individual member states too much power to block progress. Others, however, argue that it is a necessary safeguard against decisions that might be harmful to individual member states.

There have been attempts in the past to reform the unanimity principle. For example, the Lisbon Treaty, which came into force in 2009, introduced a "passerelle clause" that allows the EU to move from unanimity to qualified majority voting (where decisions are made based on a majority vote of member states) in certain policy areas. However, this can only be done with the agreement of all member states.

Former Italian PM's remarks come amidst China's increasing assertiveness

Berlusconi's remarks come amid growing concern over China's increasing assertiveness in the international arena. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has urged Brussels to become "bolder" in its relations with China, which she said is growing "more repressive at home and more assertive abroad". In response, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, Fu Cong, criticised von der Leyen's remarks as incoherent and contradictory and called for better communication between the EU and China.