Ex-Pope Benedict Accepts Attending 1980 Meet; Blames Earlier Denial On 'Editorial Error'

Retired Pope Benedict XVI has admitted that he was part of the meeting that was held in 1980 at which the transfer of a paedophile priest to his then-diocese was discussed. Former Pope blamed his earlier denial at not having been there on "error in the editing of his statement." The admission has been made by his private secretary Archbishop Georg Ganswein in a statement to Germany's Catholic News Agency.

Archbishop Georg Ganswein stated that the retired Pope Benedict XVI attended the meeting in 1980 and added that it did not happen due to any "bad intent". He insisted that the error was caused due to the "mistake in the editorial processing of his statement." Ganswein further added that Benedict has apologised for the error, AP cited Germany’s KNA Catholic news agency. Furthermore, he added that retired Pope Benedict is reading the report carefully and requires some time to read it completely. Moreover, Georg Ganswein stated that the former Pope will be making a statement on the report. Georg Ganswein further stated that there was no decision made on the priest resuming pastoral work at the meeting.

Report on sexual abuse in Germany's Munich diocese

A report on sexual abuse in Germany's Munich diocese issued on January 20, faulted the handling of the four cases by the retired Pope Benedict XVI during his tenure as archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s. The report's authors had stated that Benedict's denial of being part of the meeting in which the priest's transfer to Munich was discussed, did not have 'credibility', as per the AP report. Martin Pusch, one of the report's four authors stated that in all the four cases, the then-archbishop Cardinal Ratzinger "can be accused of misconduct."

Martin Pusch further added that Pope Benedict XVI has denied making any "wrongdoing on his part." Pusch added that the retired Pope has insisted that he did not have knowledge of facts and cites "a lack of relevance under canon and criminal law." As per the AP report, around two years back, the archdiocese commissioned the report from law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl in order to find out about the abuse between 1954 and 2019. Furthermore, the archdiocese wanted to find out whether the church officials responded to the allegations appropriately. Reportedly, the law firm had studied the church files and spoke to witnesses.

