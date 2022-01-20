Ex-Pope Benedict Accused Of Inaction Against Clergymen Involved In Child Abuse Cases

Retired Pope Benedict XVI failed to stop at least four clergymen accused of child abuse in the Catholic church in Munich, stated the long-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany’s Munich diocese. According to The Associated Press, the law firm that drew up the report said that the former Pope “strictly” denies any wrongdoing when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s. Apart from Benedict, the report also faulted the current archbishop who is also a significant prominent ally of Pope Francis in at least two cases.

As per the report, the archdiocese commissioned the report from the law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl nearly two years ago. The report’s mandate was to look into abuse between 1945 and 2019 and whether church officials handled allegations correctly. Both the archdiocese and the law firm has said that the top church officials had been informed about the results ahead of its publication.

Lawyers also said that they regret the rejection of the invitation to attend the presentation on Thursday by the archbishop, Cardinal Reinhard Marx. As per AP, his predecessors in the job include the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who served in Munich from1977 to 1982 before becoming the head of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and later being elected as pope.

“In a total of four cases, we came to the conclusion that the then-archbishop, Cardinal Ratzinger, can be accused of misconduct,” said one of the reports’ authors, Martin Pusch as per AP.

Two cases involved clergymen who committed abuse

Separately, The Guardian stated that in two of the cases, clergymen were involved who had committed several proven acts of abuse. However, Pusch said that they were allowed to continue pastoral duties. The lawyer reportedly said that interest in the abuse victims was “not recognisable” in Benedict. In one of the mentioned cases, a now-notorious paedophile priest named Peter Hullermann was transferred to Munich from Essen in western Germany. In Germany, the clergyman was accused of abusing an 11-year-old boy. As per the report, Hullermann was then reassigned to pastoral duties despite his history of abusing a boy.

Furthermore, in 1986, when Benedict was transferred to the Vatican, Hullermann was convicted of molesting even more children and was given a suspended prison sentence. The Guardian stated, despite the conviction, he continued to work with children for several years and his case is regarded as a significant instance of the mishandling that the church did of cases of abuse. However, the ex-Pope Benedict has denied knowing about the priest’s history. Lawyers have now said that they are convinced Benedict was aware of the situation.