Exceptional Rains In Northern Italy Claim 8 Lives, Cancel Formula One Grand Prix: See Pics

On Wednesday, exceptional rains in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least eight people.
The rains forced the evacuation of thousands, prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding.
The heavy rains also forced Formula One to cancel this weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to not overtax emergency crews that were already stretched thin in responding to the rivers of mud.
Days of rainstorms stretched across a broad swath of northern Italy and the Balkans, where “apocalyptic” floods, landslides and evacuations were also reported in Croatia, Bosnia and Slovenia.
The deputy governor of Emilia-Romagna, Irene Priolo, said eight people were killed and others unaccounted for in flooding that forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 people.
Among the dead was a farmer who defied floodwaters to try to save equipment on his property, officials said. His wife was among the missing.
Italian Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci called for a new nationwide hydraulic engineering plan to adapt to the impact of increasing incidents of floods and landslides
At a briefing, he noted that an average of 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of rain had fallen in 36 hours in the region, with some areas registering 500 millimeters (19.7 inches) in that period.
Compounding Italy’s vulnerability to climate-change induced flooding are already fragile hydrological conditions in much of the country.
Italy also must grapple with the decades-long practice of people building in areas prone to mudslides or floods, homes that are often allowed to stay in place thanks to occasional government amnesties
Musumeci said 50,000 people lost electricity, and more than 100,000 lost cellphone or landline use.
Some regional train routes remained suspended Wednesday around Bologna and Ravenna, with severe delays elsewhere, the Italian state railway said.
In one rescue, a coast guard member pulled a woman out through a skylight from her home and held her tight as the two were winched to a hovering helicopter and pulled inside.
Premier Giorgia Meloni, who was traveling to the G-7 meeting in Japan, said the government was monitoring the situation and was prepared to approve emergency aid.