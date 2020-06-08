Executive’s Plea To Fire Him With $2 Million For ‘nothing’ Rejected By Paris Court

A lawsuit filed against the cement company to hand out a pay worth more than $2 million to an executive "for doing nothing" and then fire him from the company was rejected by the Paris appeals court on June 7. As per reports, Antoine Zenone was paid about $18,000 a month by LafargeHolcim Ltd for the 2015 staff-buyout program for its merger with Holcim Ltd. However, Zenone wanted an exit while the company insisted that he wasn't eligible to continue his job that he had been AWOL from.

French judges, in the recent verdict, have rejected the man’s appeal now saying that Zenone could not avail of any benefits from the employer anymore as he had already agreed to an expatriate position in Singapore. Further, the French employment contract exempted him from the buyout offers made to other employees due to his new job application.

Paid 16,195 euros gross a month

According to last week's ruling, Zenone planned to sought over 2.1 million euros ($2.3 million) and had been paid 16,195 euros gross a month by Lafarge without any fulfillment of the employment or tasks, media reports confirmed. He had also rejected the project manager position earlier two years ago after he was relieved of his duties as chief executive officer of Lafarge's branch in Singapore. Further, on LinkedIn, he listed a plastic pipe maker as a new employer, last month. In an extraordinary move, the employee now wanted to depart the firm with the proposed sum of money citing the company's inability to sustain his position.

In a verdict, the judges ruled that Zenone can't claim that his job "was made impossible" given that he continued to occupy his post for almost three years, without even working. Zenone’s reason for agreement about indulgence in other job posting was that he might become CEO for both cement makers' operations in Southeast Asia, and therefore, he decided to jump on board to apply for Singapore ex-pat job. This explanation, further, caused great confusion at the Paris court. The court ruled, as there was no evidence that his employer was responsible for merger failure with respect to operations, his plea for the sum of money and "firing him" from the job stood rejected, as per a report.

