EXPLAINED | As Le Pen And Macron Trade Barbs, Is France Really Facing An Economic Crisis?

As the campaign for the French Presidential elections end with the run-off vote due on April 24, Emmanuel Macron and his opposition Marine Le Pen on Friday traded taunts in the final attempt to win over millions of voters. A far-right nationalist, Le Pen on Friday slammed Macron for his "disappointing" economic policies that pushed France into an unprecedented economic crisis. In an interview, with Europe 1, Pen accused her Centrist opponent of failing to impact the economic developments with his reforms post COVID-19 slug.

Le Pen's remarks came after a brushing face-off both the candidates appeared about two days ago where she questioned Macron over the steepest fall in the standard of living in the past five years. In an apparent reference to Macron's handling of the Ukraine war and posing as a security guarantor for the country, Le Pen stated that if chosen as President, she would prioritise her own country and civil peace. In response to Le Pen's jibes, Macron resorted to insults saying that his opponent was fuelled by the "unhappiness" and risked France turning into a society of "hate and fracture," BBC reported.

While both the Presidential candidates are seated on the edge of their seats for the Sunday voting, it is pertinent to understand the agenda both the rivals have for the next five years.

French economy becomes focal point of elections

Rafting the cost of living in the prime agenda of nationalist leader Le Pen, which has more than often priortised in her address. She aims to cut income tax for all under the 30s and reduce VAT on fuel from 20% to 5.5%. She also wants to abolish VAT from 100 other essential items and raise wages by 10%, however, making the increase free from employer tax contribution. She also promised to increase teachers' salaries at the rate of 3% for the next five years.

In contrast, Macron has already spent billions of euros on capping energy bills, which he says are "twice as effective" when compared to slashing VAT. He too wants to increase the payment of teachers in return for added responsibilities. Similar to Le Pen, he also wants to offer an untaxed bonus but up to €6,000.

While both of their policies are in line and aimed at the growth of jobs in turn growth of the economy, however, Le Pen's offers are mostly unfunded and could lead France to a dead end, said Bosses' organisation Medef, as quoted by BBC.

what are the economic challenges for France?

While the first phase of the election campaign was largely the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with voters hailing Macron's stance as a "wartime leader," according to Washington Post, domestic issues have gradually emerged as Le Pen focused on her outcry against the rising fuel and energy prices in France. The state of the economy has remained a dominating theme in the French Presidential campaign owing to the history of crippling fall during the COVID pandemic, preceded by the yellow vest protests after Macron announced a green tax on fuel in December 2017. The move set off a month-long protest around France with over 3,00,000 protestors across the country. The protestors called Macron a source of problems after his early reforms that included loosening labour laws and slashing wealth tax and fuel taxes.

The outbreak of the COVID pandemic severely affected the French economy with the shortest period of recession, resulting from a fall in production capability of the country stemming from stringent cross-border travel measures. Nevertheless, France emerged as the "strongest" with a 7% growth projected last January. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire described it as a "spectacular rebound." Although in the fourth quarter the French economy recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the GDP has remained 1.6% below its average in 2019, said INSEE.

This led Le Pen's campaign to gain momentum as she echoed average middle-class concerns, stressing that the economic reforms brought in by Macron haven't benefited most citizens.

Has Macron gained a headstart in the presidential campaign?

While lack of adequate economic measures is some of the strongest criticisms against Macron. Le Pen has been lambasted for her closeness to Russia. Just as the poll campaigns began Macron gained popularity by playing key negotiator between Russia and Ukraine, whereas, Le Pen strongly opposed a ban on Russian energy imports. Macron also opened gates for Ukrainian refugees displaced amid the war and coordinated with NATO. On the other hand, Le Pen clearly showed that she is no fan of the international military alliance and believes that they must be a "strategic rapprochement between NATO and Russia" soon after the war ended.

In the first phase of votes held on April 10, Macron is leading with 27.6% votes compared to 23.0%, according to Ipsos. The run-off elections will be held tomorrow (April 24) by 5 pm. Some 48.7 million voters were called to the polls on Sunday's first round.

(Image: AP)