Explained | Netherlands Public Splits As Dutch Govt Prepares To Apologise For Slavery

The Netherlands government's decision to give out a formal apology for around 250 years of slavery has led to a rise in debates over the relevance of atonement by the former colonizers.

According to the Dutch parliamentary press briefing, Prime Minister Mark Rutte will deliver a “public message” on December 19 that will aim “to do justice to the meaning and experience of past slavery.” The latest decision by the Dutch Parliament has caused a split in the country over the issue. While some are praising the need for atonement and historical inquiry others bashed the initiative calling it an “empty promise”.

According to The Guardian, it is anticipated that the Dutch government will apologise for the 250 years of slavery and colonization that “funded an economic and cultural ‘Golden Age’ in the Netherlands.”

According to the Dutch media agency, Nederlandse Omroep Stichting or NOS, the Dutch are responsible for exploiting around 600,000 people from the continents of Africa and Asia. The Netherlands contributed 5% of the 12 million people enslaved by the European colonizers.

As per the reports by NOS the Dutch government is planning to spend 250 million euros for the awareness project which will focus on historical inquiry. The Rutte administration will also spend additional 27 million euros for the institution of the slavery museum. In the last 18 months, mayors of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, and The Hauge have made formal apologies for their role in the exploitation and promotion of slavery, during the Dutch colonial rule in several nations across Africa and Asia. The recent move by the Dutch administration has divided the country into two halves. While some called it the need of the hour, others called it “complete nonsense.”

‘An apology is important for Netherlands as a society,' claims advocates of the move

Citing recent research, The Guardian claimed that 70% of the African-Caribbean community in the Netherlands believes that any form of atonement is important. Most of the people from this community are descendants of those enslaved by the erstwhile Dutch colonizers. Commenting on the need for apology Sharon Dijksma, the mayor of Utrecht said, “For descendants of enslaved people, this is something that still has an impact in their daily lives right now.”

The decision by the Dutch government comes to light as of the cases of persistent racism have become a reality in the country. Last year, a UN committee report claimed that the Ethnic minorities in the Netherlands “still face discrimination in various walks of life.” The report by the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CRED) claimed that minorities have been facing systematic racism in the health, business, and social sectors. The minorities have been facing frequent racism during their encounter with the Netherlands police, claimed the UN report. Hence, this move by the Dutch government can be considered as an initiative to ensure equality in the country.

Those against are slowly changing tunes

There were many who criticised the move made by the Rutte administration, while some called it an “empty apology” done in a “hasty manner”, others claim called it “complete nonsense”. According to Guardian, The Nationale Reparatie Commissie in Suriname claimed that the Netherlands administration is proceeding in a “hasty and tarnished way.” The South American country, Suriname was one of the erstwhile colonies of the Dutch. The group insisted that the initiative is being taken with a lack of consultation.

Citing new research conducted by I&O, NOS claimed that the critics are slowly changing their tunes. Last year the I&O poll claim that 31% of those involved in the survey agreed with the need for atonement, while 55% were against the move. The I&O then went on to claim that this year the number of supporters of the move has risen to 38% while 49% still disagree with it. Although the recent figures come as a ray of hope. The persistence of the considerable amount of opposition can be a matter of concern for the Dutch administration.