North Macedonia on December 16, Friday, witnessed panic and chaos, and urgent evacuation in at least 23 locations, including the country’s main airport, schools, hotels, a shopping mall, and sports venues, for hours after it received bomb threats, that eventually were confirmed as "fake."

The country has been battling the mailed bomb threats that have turned out to be false later and had deployed anti-terrorism police squads to empty schools, public institutions, and shopping malls for security purposes. The alleged threat, which was made via an email, accused Macedonians of being “complicit in the destruction of my country." It, however, did not name which country was being talked about but made a demand to lift unspecified sanctions.

No explosives were found: Police N Macedonia

Suzana Pranik, a police spokesperson told The Associated Press that a search operation was launched in nearly 193 locations that received threats since late October by the anti-terrorism teams and bomb squads. "No explosives were found at any of them," he noted. These threats soared after North Macedonia’s parliament in July gave Skopje’s government the go-ahead to resolve a dispute with neighbouring Bulgaria that paved a way for the country's EU membership. On July 18, both Albania and North Macedonia got the green light from the European Union to start the accession process ultimately leading to EU membership, at a time when a military conflict is raging in the EU's eastern flank.

Police told AP that emailed bomb threats were sent to Skopje International Airport, 15 schools in the capital and the southwestern town of Bitola, as well as two prominent hotels, the country’s soccer federation, a shopping centre, a sports hall, and the main stadium in Skopje. Flights at the country's airport were halted for hours while passengers and employees were evacuated from the airport. An anti-terror squad searched through the airport for the alleged bomb.

Country's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and two ministers were scheduled to give speeches at an event when the threat caused panic. All arrivals and departures were temporarily cancelled at the airport. Some of the residual flights faced long delays. The Alexander Palace Hotel was evacuated ahead of the prime minister and other ministers were due to attend a conference. The motive behind the threats was not yet known. North Macedonia faces a low threat from domestic and transnational terrorism, but the bomb threats are taken very seriously within the country.