After the outcry over what was termed as the ‘largest slaughter’ of dolphins, Faroe Islands’ government on September 16 said that it will review the way hunts of Atlantic white-sided dolphins are carried out. On Sunday, a gruesome video sent shock waves across the region that showed the mass killing of nearly 1,500 sea mammals. As per the Associated Press, the recently revealed extent of the slaughter was significantly higher than the previous years. Reportedly, it was so large that it appears that the participants may not have been able to follow the set regulations to lessen the suffering of the animals.

Faroese Premier Bardur a Steig Nielsen said in a statement, “We take this matter very seriously. Although these hunts are considered sustainable, we will be looking closely at the dolphin hunts, and what part they should play in Faroese society.”

The government of 18 rocky islands that lie halfway between Scotland and Iceland, came only after Sunday’s video. On September 12, as per the report, around 1,428 white-sided dolphins were slaughtered on the central Faroese island of Eysturoy in the North Atlantic archipelago. The sea mammals are killed by the islanders for their meat and blubber. White-side dolphins and pilot whales are also killed on the Faroe Islands and are reportedly not among endangered species.

Govt’s decision came after activists’ long-lasting warning

Faroese government’s Thursday decision came after environmental activists claimed for a long time that the slaughter practice of mammals is cruel. Notably, this year, even the islanders who used to defend the four-year-old practice raised concerns and spoke out amid fears that it will attract extra attention. The Sunday episode was shot by a local activist from the international animal rights group, sea Shepherd.

On Wednesday (local time), the international animal rights group had said that the footage would pump pressure from within the islands to end its traditional drive of sea mammals. As per AP, every year, the islanders drive herds of mammals, mainly pilot whales into the shallow waters before they are stabbed to death. These drives are regulated by islands’ law and the meat and blubber are shared on a community basis.

The Faroe Island’s government has said the “whale drives are a dramatic sight to people unfamiliar with the slaughter of mammals. The hunts are, nevertheless, well organized, and fully regulated. Faroese animal welfare legislation, which also applies to whaling, stipulates that animals shall be killed as quickly and with as little suffering as possible.”

IMAGE: AP

(With AP inputs)