Ferry Fire: Greek Rescue Teams Search For 12 Missing People, More Than 280 Rescued

Greek rescue teams continue the search operation for 12 people believed to be missing after the ferry caught fire in the Ionian Sea. The ferry was heading to Italy when the ferry burst into flames near the island of Corfu, Greece. More than 280 people have been evacuated from the ferry and passengers have described a frightening evacuation from the ship.

Search operation continues for 12 people

The firefighters worked all night to extinguish the fire on the ferry which carried153 trucks and 32 cars. The Greek coast guard and other boats evacuated around 280 passengers to Corfu. A Greek coast guard spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Saturday that none of the 12 missing people had been found. She further informed that only small pockets of fire were active in the Euroferry Olympia. Earlier, the authorities had mentioned that 11 people were missing after the ferry caught fire. However, authorities on Friday increased the number to 12 after they found that one person who was present on the ferry was not listed on the passenger manifest.

Greek Prosecutor orders probe into the cause of the fire

The missing passengers were believed to be mostly from Bulgaria and the passengers who have been rescued from the burning ship included people from Albania, Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Italy, and Lithuania. Authorities revealed that they were using various vessels and elite forces for the rescue operation, The Guardian reported. A Greek prosecutor on the island of Corfu has ordered a probe into the cause of the fire. The fire erupted in the ferry three hours after it left the port of Igoumenitsa, on the mainland in northwest Greece and was heading towards the Italian port of Brindisi.

Ship's captain and 2 engineers arrested & later released

The Italy-based company that operated the ferry has revealed that the fire broke out in a hold where vehicles were parked. The authorities had arrested the ship's captain and two engineers on Friday, however, both of them were released on the same day. One of the passengers named Karaolanidis who was rescued from the ferry told The Associated Press that they had heard the alarm and thought that it was a kind of drill. Karaolanidis added, "But we saw through the portholes that people were running and insisted that the crew "acted quickly."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP