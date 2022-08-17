Finland Announces To Limit Tourist Visas For Russians Amid War In Ukraine

Finland on Tuesday announced that it is going to limit the tourist visas for the Russians to just about 10%, slashing the figures it had approved previously effective September 1. In an official announcement, the Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said that while there has been a significant rush of Russian tourists into Europe, Finland has decided to slash the tourist visas for Russian citizens.

“Tourist visas will not stop completely, but their number will be significantly reduced, ” Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said at a conference in Helsinki.

Finland processes nearly 1,000 Russian visa applications a day

According to the Finnish official, there has been a humongous influx of Russian tourists at the Helsinki-Vantaa airport as it has been a land gateway to the Russians for the European holiday despite the air travel ban across Europe. Haavisto told a press briefing that it would be impossible to impose a total ban on visas from neighbouring Russia and therefore Finland has decided to limit the tourism of Russians by restricting visa applications.

“This means that other types of visas – visits to relatives, family contacts, work, study – will be given preference and more time,” the Finnish minister said. Finland currently approves an estimated 1,000 Russian visa applications per day, Haavisto told Yle. As the tourist visas are being slashed, the Finnish leaders announced that the country plans to introduce humanitarian visas for non-profit workers. “This could make the situation in certain circumstances much easier for journalists or NGO workers”, he said.

Earlier, the Czech Republic, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, also backed the proposal to ban the Russian tourist visa across the entire EU. “The flat halting of Russian visas by all EU member states could be another very effective sanction,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipovsky said in a statement. The three EU nations Estonia, Latvia and Finland have been pushing for the bloc to ban Russian citizens from travelling into the member states via land, a loophole that the latter have exploited despite the air travel ban.

According to the Czech official, the EU-wide visa ban will send a “very clear and straightforward signal to the Russian society." The measure would come months after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the bloc to step up the pressure on Moscow to punish it for spewing atrocities on its soil. Estonia and Finland had urged the European countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens in retaliatory measures to Russia's war in Ukraine.