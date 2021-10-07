Finland: Climate Activists Block Helsinki's Central Bridge, Resulting In 123 Arrests

On Wednesday evening, climate activists from Elokapina, Finland's branch of the international movement Extinction Rebellion, shut down Pitkäsilta (bridge), in the capital city of Helsinki, causing delays and disturbance, according to national television Yle. The protesters demand that the Finnish government proclaim a climate emergency and act more firmly on climate change, including enacting binding legislation, in order to reach carbon neutrality by 2025, a decade earlier than the government's current target of 2035.

Roughly 200 protesters gathered on each side of the bridge, essentially shutting down all traffic, as per the reports of Sputnik. Rescue vehicles, on the other hand, were allowed to pass through. Soon the police intervened and began arresting people two hours into the event. 123 activists were detained and fined.

Elokapina climate activists have been rallying in Helsinki for the past few weeks. Their most notable achievement thus far has been the halting of traffic on Mannerheim Street, Helsinki's main thoroughfare. The activists famously refused the police's request to move the protest elsewhere in order to avoid causing a commotion, stating that the purpose of the protest was to cause a commotion.

The goal of Elokapina's protests is to encourage the government to declare a climate emergency and take more aggressive action against climate change. The protesters, among other things, want the Finnish government to pass binding legislation that will achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, a decade earlier than the government's current target of 2035. Politicians of all stripes, from the ruling party to the opposition, have criticised the demonstrations, according to Sputnik. Antti Lindtman, the chair of the ruling Social Democrats' parliamentary group, was among those who criticised Elokapina's antics, emphasising that there are "alternative methods" to express oneself in Finland than obstructing traffic on the main thoroughfare.

Beginning in mid-September, a series of roadblocks by an environmental group named Insulate Britain, which is linked with the Extinction Rebellion and asks that efforts be made to enhance home insulation in order to reduce energy usage in the country, was seen by motorists throughout the UK. According to Sputnik, many politicians, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have criticised their demonstrations, calling them irresponsible.

