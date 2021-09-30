Finland: Climate Activists Kick Start 10-day Rebellion; Call For Climate Emergency

A 10-day climate protest organised by the Finnish branch of the global environment movement ‘Extinction Rebellion’ called ‘Elopkapina’ began on September 29 on Helsinki's main thoroughfare Mannerheimintie. The ‘August Rebellion’ or ‘Syyskapina’ is aimed at mounting pressure on the Finnish government to declare a climate and environmental emergency. As per the Finnish media outlet, Yle report, The demonstrators are also calling on the government to create binding legislation that will help achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, which is a decade ahead of the current goal of 2035.

Reportedly, the organisers have even indicated that the protest will either last for 10 days or until October 8. A police warning has also been sent by the climate activists stating that the demonstration could cause major disruption to traffic considering the participation of around 1,000 protesters. While speaking on Yle’s Uusimaa regional news bulletin on Wednesday evening, Helsinki police superintendent Jarmo Heinonen said that the police have ordered the organisers to end the event.

"The police have now ordered an end to the demonstration, insofar as we have considered this to be a legal demonstration," Heinonen reportedly said. "Now there is a crowd here that from the police's point of view should not be there, and our job is to somehow disperse that crowd in some way."

Before the protest had begun, Helsinki police chief Heikki Porola told the Finish media outlet that the law enforcement had asked the organisers to move the protest to Kansalaistori square that would lead decrease in the disruption caused to the traffic. However, as per the report, the request was refused. Porola had said that police do not plan on allowing the climate activists to remain on traffic lanes.

"If we can move the demonstrators to the footpath, for example, the demonstration may continue. When there is an unreasonable inconvenience to traffic, we cannot allow the demonstration to continue because it does not comply with the Assembly Act," Parola said.

Why did Extinction Rebellion refuse the request?

Additionally, Extinction Rebellion activist Elok Sloan has told the Finnish media outlet that the protesters rejected the law enforcement’s request to move the demonstration because it is intended to cause disruption. Sloan reportedly said, “That is its purpose and it is reasonable in relation to the thing we are demanding. If we were at the Kansalaistori square shouting our case, it would not get the same media attention as we are getting now.”

IMAGE: @johanneskoski/Twitter