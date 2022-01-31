Finland Govt Claims Phones Of Diplomats Targeted By NSO's Pegasus Spyware: Reports

On Friday, the Finland administration claimed that the mobile devices of Finnish diplomats working overseas were hacked by sophisticated spyware. As per the reports by AP, the Finnish Foreign Ministry stated that the diplomats' mobile phones were targeted by Israeli spyware company NSO Group's Pegasus software. Although the ministry did not say where the hacking occurred or how many diplomats were targeted, cybersecurity expert Mikko Hyppönen said this is the first time Pegasus has been linked to Finland. He also stated that the evidence showed that the espionage was carried out by a state actor.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the case has been under investigation and that espionage is no longer active. Antti Pelttari, director of Finland's Security and Intelligence Service on Friday asserted that this instance shows how vulnerable smartphones are and that confidential information should not be handled over a cellphone, according to MTV3. He also mentioned that it is a fragile piece of equipment.

Highly improbable that any sensitive information was released to the public

Because the transfer of secret material by phone is limited, the government believes it is highly improbable that any sensitive information was released to the public, reported Sputnik. Those behind the attack, however, may have learnt the identities of Finnish diplomats' connections as well as their actual movements.

Pegasus is notorious for infiltrating target phones and stealing their data. Its attacks are well-known for being tough and costly to execute. Pegasus has been used in the past to target business CEOs, human rights activists, journalists, dissidents and even high-ranking politicians like French President Emmanuel Macron. Cybersecurity expert Mikko Hyppönen Pegasus stated that the victims have mostly been found in Latin America or the Middle East, with the exception of Finns, according to Sputnik.

Pegasus solely sold to governments to combat crime and terrorism: NSO

NSO claims that Pegasus is solely sold to governments to combat crime and terrorism and that it has no control over how a customer uses the product and no access to the data they collect. Last year, the phones of 11 US State Department personnel working in Uganda, including several foreign service officers, were hacked using NSO spyware.

