The trouble for Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin seems to be far from over as she has now apologised for "inappropriate" photos taken at her official residence. The photographs, circulating in Finnish media, feature two women kissing each other, baring their torsos and covering their breasts with a signboard written "Finland" on it. According to the Finnish media reports, the women in the photos, which were first posted on TikTok, include TV personality Sabina Sarkka, and poet Natalia Kallio. The photos show they were kissing each other in the bathroom of the prime minister’s official residence, the Helsinki Times reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, August 23, PM Marin expressed regret about the photographs and confirmed that they were taken at her official residence, after she attended a music festival from July 8 to 10. Further, a Finnish tabloid also published a video wherein PM Marin was seen with Sarkka in a Helsinki nightclub in the wee hours of August 7. Later, the video, titled “Kesärata 22”, was taken down from Sarkka's TikTok account. This comes less than a week after PM Marin's partying video was leaked on the internet, drawing heavy criticism.

'The images are not appropriate and shouldn’t have been taken': PM Marin

“I saw the image this morning (August 23). Yes, the images were shot in my official residence (Kesäranta) after the music festival 'Ruisrock.' I had friends over. We swam and went to the sauna and spent time in the yard. The images are apparently taken in the downstairs bathroom which was available to guests. In my opinion, the images are not appropriate and shouldn’t have been taken," Finnish PM Marin stated, the Helsinki Times reported. According to reports, It is unprecedented that the Prime Minister's official residence has been used for private parties.

Earlier on August 17, the video of PM Marin attending a party was leaked on social media, wherein she was seen dancing wildly, singing and drinking with a group of people. The 28-second-long video showed at least six people dancing and singing together including the Finnish Prime Minister. PM Marin also voluntarily took a drug test after facing accusations of taking narcotics during the party. However, Marin's drug test report came negative on Monday, August 21, giving her a clean chit.

Image: AP