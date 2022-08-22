Finland PM Sanna Marin Receives Clean Chit, Tests Negative For Drugs

In a recent development, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin's drug test report came negative on Monday, August 21. The Finnish government's Communication Department said in a statement that no narcotics were found in the Prime Minister's drug test. It further stated that PM Marin bore the costs of the test herself and the drug test statement was approved by occupational health doctor Paavo Halonen from Terveystalo - a Finnish private healthcare company.

Earlier on August 19, 36-year-old Marin voluntarily took a drug test after facing backlash over her partying video which had gone viral on social media. According to reports, she underwent a drug test after growing accusations against her that she used drugs during a recent "wild" party. However, PM Marine firmly denied taking drugs during the party.

"In recent days, there have been quite serious accusations that I have used narcotics. I find these accusations very heavy and weighty. For my own legal protection, although I consider the demand for a drug test unreasonable, in order to clear such suspects, I have taken a drug test," PM Marin was quoted as saying by Finnish broadcaster YLE on August 19. Finland's youngest ever Prime Minister, Marin also stressed that she has never used drugs, not even in her teenage years.

PM Marin's party video went viral on social media

It is pertinent to mention here that the video of PM Marin attending a party was leaked on social media on August 17, wherein she was seen dancing wildly, singing and drinking with a group of people. The 28-second-long video showed at least six people dancing and singing together including the Finnish Prime Minister. Later in the video, PM Marin can be seen dancing while kneeling on what appears to be the dance floor and holding her arms behind her head. According to reports, the party was also attended by Social Democratic Party (SDP) MP Ilmari Nurminen, and Finnish singer Alma, however, it was not clear when it was held.

Watch the video of the party here

You won't believe it, but the prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, is on fire in this video. If anything, she's on the left in a black top and white pants. Looks like she really knows how to enjoy herself. pic.twitter.com/eM1NN8pLnx#UkraineRussiaWar — Ukrainian News24 (@MarkRid89403375) August 18, 2022

Image: AP