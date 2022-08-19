In a recent development, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has undergone a drug test after facing backlash over her partying video which made rounds on social media on August 17. This comes a day after the 36-year-old Prime Minister stated that she attended a "pretty wild" party but won't undergo a drug test. Earlier on Thursday, PM Marin rejected claims about her taking drugs and said that she did not do anything wrong while partying with her friends in a private home.

However, after growing accusations against her, she was forced to change her mind and took a drug test on Friday. "In recent days, there have been quite serious accusations that I have used narcotics. I find these accusations very heavy and weighty. For my own legal protection, although I consider the demand for a drug test unreasonable, in order to clear such suspects, I have taken a drug test today (August 18)," PM Marin was quoted as saying by Finnish broadcaster YLE. She further stated that the result of the test is expected to come within a week.

Finnish PM Marin says 'I have never used drugs in my life'

Marin, who became Finland's youngest ever Prime Minister in 2019, further claimed that she has never used drugs, not even in her teenage years. She went on to say that she underwent the drug test to "clear doubts" of some people. Earlier, Centre Party leader Mikko Karna suggested Marin voluntarily take a drug test. "I have never used drugs in my life, not even in my teenage years. I wish we lived in a society where my words could be trusted. But when some people want to raise such doubt here, that's why I took these tests," the Finnish Prime Minister claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the viral video showed PM Marine dancing wildly, singing and drinking with a group of people. The viral video shows at least six people dancing and singing together including the Finnish Prime Minister. Later in the video, PM Marin can be seen dancing while kneeling on what appears to be the dance floor and holding her arms behind her head. However, she also expressed her disappointment after the video went viral on social media platforms.

Have a look at the video of the party here:



You won't believe it, but the prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, is on fire in this video. If anything, she's on the left in a black top and white pants. Looks like she really knows how to enjoy herself. pic.twitter.com/eM1NN8pLnx#UkraineRussiaWar — Ukrainian News24 (@MarkRid89403375) August 18, 2022

