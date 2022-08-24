Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has become the cynosure of criticism after her party video as well as "inappropriate" photographs taken at her official residence were leaked on the internet. Amid the backlash, the 36-year-old Marin stated that she works hard as the country's Prime Minister and is also entitled to private life. Speaking to reporters at the conference of her Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday, PM Marin stated that the past week has been "quite difficult" for her.

“I am human," she said, adding that even politicians need fun and she too sometimes longs "for joy, light and fun amidst the dark clouds." She further stated, "I haven’t missed a single day of work. I want to believe people will look at what we do at work rather than what we do in our spare time," stated the Finnish youngest Prime Minister ever, as per The Guardian. PM Marin asserted that she had completed every duty in its entirety and wouldn't leave this one unfinished either.

PM Marin draws flak for party video & 'controversial' photos taken at her residence

"I am learning. But I am doing my job as well as I have been up to now. I am thinking about Ukraine, I am thinking about you, and I am doing my job," she added. Earlier on Wednesday, the Finnish Prime Minister apologised for "controversial" photos that were taken at her official residence - Kesäranta. The photographs, circulated in Finnish media, showed two women kissing each other, baring their torsos and covering their breasts with a signboard written "Finland" on it. According to the Finnish media reports, the women in the photos, which were first posted on TikTok, include TV personality Sabina Sarkka, and poet Natalia Kallio.

"I saw the image this morning (August 23). Yes, the images were shot in my official residence (Kesäranta) after the music festival 'Ruisrock.' The images are apparently taken in the downstairs bathroom which was available to guests. In my opinion, the images are not appropriate and shouldn’t have been taken," Finnish PM Marin stated, as per the Helsinki Times. This comes almost a week after PM Marin was criticised for attending a "wild" party with a group of people. The video was leaked on August 17 wherein she was seen dancing wildly, singing and drinking with her friends.

Image: AP