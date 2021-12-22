Finland Re-establishes Border Restrictions With EU Nations Amid Omicron Rage

Amid growing Omicron concerns, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has announced that Finland has decided to reintroduce border restrictions with other European nations and requires travellers arriving from the EU to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result. The same will come into effect beginning December 28, as per the reports of Sputnik. PM Marin further stated that a negative COVID-19 test will be mandatory for internal border crossings.

The Prime Minister also announced that on Christmas Eve, the timing for the restaurants to close will be 10 pm and alcohol will be available for purchase until 9 pm. However, from December 28, restaurants will close at 6 pm and will not sell alcohol after 5 pm for the next three weeks. Restaurants for special food will be allowed to stay open until 8 pm, with limited capacity.

7-hour discussion on new COVID-19 protocols

Due to the spread of the Omicron variant, the Finnish government held a seven-hour discussion on new COVID-19 measures on Tuesday, according to Sputnik. Following the discussion, the Prime Minister issued a statement in which she announced the additional conditions. Meanwhile, schools will be opened, although officials have encouraged local authorities to remind students and staff to wear face masks. The Prime Minister also stated that the administration was also contemplating on the prospect of revoking the usage of passes.

Minister of Finance, Annika Saarikko stated that the government needs to "act soon." According to Yle News, she emphasised the significance of speeding up the provision of booster vaccines. More than 80% of those aged 12 and above have received two vaccine doses, with more than 10% also receiving a booster shot. From December 13 to 19, Finland reported over 13,400 new COVID-19 cases, while the number of detected cases last week was approximately 10,600. The overall number of Omicron variant cases as of December 20 was 83 in Finland.

Other EU nations set harsher border restrictions

In an effort to limit the spread of the virus, other European nations have also set harsher entry requirements, according to Schengenvisainfo. Previously, the French government prohibited any non-essential travel for UK citizens, regardless of vaccination status. This means that British visitors to France must have a strong reason to visit the country.

Image: Pixabay, AP