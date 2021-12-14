Finland Witnesses Alarming Surge In Depression Among Students Owing To COVID

In an alarming development, symptoms of anxiety and depression were reported among one in every three Finnish students, with the rate being much higher among female students. As per a report by Hufvudstadsbladet Newspaper, over 6,000 students were surveyed by the Finnish Student Health and Wellbeing Survey (KOTT), which is conducted quadrennially by Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and the Social Insurance Institute Kela.

The survey revealed that one in three students appeared to have mental issues, with the proportion among women reaching 40%. The survey also discovered that female students were three times more likely than their male counterparts to develop an eating issue. Suvi Parikka, THL's Development Manager, stated that the big reason for this is the COVID pandemic, however, she also emphasised that mental illness and symptoms of anxiety and depression were on the rise even before the pandemic, reported Sputnik. Parikka also asserted that the situation is unlikely to improve substantially anytime soon.

The survey was performed in the spring of 2021, during the third wave of the COVID pandemic, when many students were primarily confined to their homes. The opportunities to establish social networks were severely limited at that time as were social activities that were usually considered as part of student life. Despite the fact that students have returned to campus, the Finnish Student Health Service stated in November that demand for mental health services this year has exceeded overall annual levels in the past.

Parikka believes that cross-sectoral cooperation and higher education institutions should actively seek out disadvantaged students within the school safety net and offer them help. She also stated that universities should emphasise and improve community spirit, peer support, and basic study assistance, according to Sputnik.

The survey also discovered that students who were working out on a regular basis had lower rates of anxiety and sadness. A good night's sleep and a nutritious diet enhance students' well-being and recovery, as well as maintaining social circles, according to Sputnik. The European Council stated that over one-quarter of Finns have psychiatric symptoms with negative consequences at some point in their lives. It is estimated that 7% of all Finnish individuals suffer from depressive, anxiety, or alcohol-related problems.

Image: Pixabay