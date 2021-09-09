Fire In North Macedonian Makeshift COVID Hospital Kills 10; PM Hints 'blast At Site'

In a tragic incident, at least 10 people were killed following a violent fire in North Macedonian makeshift COVID hospital. The incident took place late on September 8, Wednesday in the western North Macedonian city of Tetovo. The massive blaze burnt down the COVID-19 ward, killing 10 under treatment patients and injuring many, reported the Associated Press.

Among the injured were medical staff and other patients at the facility. The total number of patients admitted to the hospital is, however, unclear at the moment. The country's Health Minister Venko Filipce took to Twitter to confirm the number of deaths and added that the number could rise in the coming hours. "Terrible Accident happened in Tetovo. At the moment, 10 people are confirmed to have died, but that number could rise," he wrote on Twitter.

PM hints blast at the site caused the fire

Stating the source of the fire at the makeshift medical facility, North Macedonian Health Ministry informed that the accurate cause is yet to be identified. However, through a Facebook post in Macedonian, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that an "explosion caused the fire." He also added that further details about the source of the giant fire will be determined soon, '"for which the judicial authorities are already on the ground."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Zaev has extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. He also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the tragic incident.

Emergency and fire services rushed to the spot

Fire and emergency services scurried the spot to extinguish flames. The fire was brought under control about an hour later, the AP quoted authorities as saying. The injured medical staff and patients along with other evacuees were immediately moved to the hospitals in the capital city of Skopje, some 45 kilometers to the east of Tetovo, they added. Local news media displayed videos of violent flames billowing out of the now dilapidated makeshift facility that was built to tackle the steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the country last year.

