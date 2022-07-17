Fireplane Pilot Dies In Portugal While Fighting Wildfires In Europe

A large wildfire that has been burning through pine forests in France's Bordeaux area for the sixth day in a row is one of several that have been scorching Europe recently. French firefighters are struggling enough to stop it, however, due to strong winds and dry weather, it is hampering their efforts. According to the Associated Press report, the largest fire in the area started at Landiras, a place located south of a valley filled with Bordeaux vineyards.

Further, scores of people had to leave their homes as fires ravaged parts of France. With 11,300 people evacuated and pine trees along the Atlantic coast being destroyed by two wildfires in Bordeaux as of Saturday, 1,000 firemen and 10 water-dumping planes battled high temperatures and wind gusts to attempt to put out the fires.

(credit: AP)

As per the local emergency service, the flames have burned over 7,000 hectares of land. In addition to this, during a visit to the government crisis management centre at the Interior Ministry in Paris on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron declared, "We are living through an exceptionally harsh (summer) season" Associated Press reported.

A pilot of a firefighting jet lost his life while battling with blaze

Apart from France, one of the deadliest fires has occurred in Portugal, where a firefighting jet's pilot lost his life on Friday when his plane crashed while performing an operation in the country's northeast. According to the Associated Press report, over 160 people have been hurt by flames in Portugal so far this year, and hundreds have had to be evacuated from towns this week due to the flames.

After an abnormally dry and hot spring that officials blame on climate change, fire season has begun earlier than usual in certain regions of Europe this year, Associated Press reported.

Alongside common Portuguese residents who were frantically attempting to save their homes from a number of wildfires raging around the country, more than 3,000 firemen battled the blaze as well. According to the country's Civil Protection Agency, 10 fires were still blazing on Friday, fueled by the extreme heat and dry conditions, with those in the north posing the biggest threat.

(Credit: AP)

Moreover, the nation’s high temperature for July, which has been recorded on Wednesday in the northern town of Pinhao, was 47 degrees Celsius, according to Portuguese authorities, making it the warmest day of the year thus far.

Wildfires in Europe

Besides the above-mentioned two European nations, this week, there have also been wildfires in Hungary, Croatia, and Spain. Firefighters in Spain have been striving to put out a fire that was ignited by a lightning strike in the west-central Las Hurdes region and has burned across around 5,500 hectares for the fifth day.

Late on Thursday, July 14, 400 citizens from eight villages were forced to flee as the flames grew closer to their homes and posed a threat of spreading into the adjacent Monfrague National Park.

Meanwhile, as the continent experiences yet another catastrophic weather event that scientists believe is being brought on by climate change, the European Union has encouraged its member states to get ready for wildfires this summer.

(Image: AP)