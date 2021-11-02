Fisheries Row: UK Welcomes France's Move To Postpone Implementation Of 'proposed Measures'

The Britain government has welcomed the decision of the French authorities of postponing the implementation of "proposed measures" that were planned for November 2, 2021. The United Kingdom's chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost has accepted the invitation of France's secretary of state for European Affairs Clement Beaune to discuss the fisheries dispute, the UK government spokesperson informed in a statement. The Britain spokesperson in a statement informed that Frost was looking forward to the discussion in Paris on Thursday, November 4.

"We welcome the French Government’s announcement that they will not go ahead with implementing their proposed measures as planned tomorrow. The UK has set out its position clearly on these measures in recent days," the UK government spokesperson said in a statement.

Britain's Brexit minister, David Frost, and French Europe minister Clement Beaune are scheduled to hold a discussion in Paris on Thursday. The United Kingdom spokesperson further stated that their government has stood by its position in recent days. Furthermore, the spokesperson welcomed France's acknowledgement about having discussions that are required to resolve the problems being faced in the United Kingdom-European Union relationship. He acknowledged that they are ready for having discussions on fisheries. Moreover, they plan to consider new evidence that will support the remaining licence applications.

"As we have said consistently, we are ready to continue intensive discussions on fisheries, including considering any new evidence to support the remaining licence applications," the UK government spokesperson said in a statement.

Fisheries dispute

France had threatened to prohibit the British boats from some of its ports. The French authorities have tightened checks on boats and trucks that have been carrying British goods if more French vessels were not issued licences to fish in UK waters, according to AP. Furthermore, the French authorities have added that they were planning to restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands. The French government had warned that the port blockade would begin at midnight on Monday if no agreement was made. Meanwhile, the British government had said that they were not involved in any discussion on negotiation, according to AP. Moreover, the UK government had added that the efforts to end the conflict must be ended from France side, which centres on fishing licences in the English Channel. The fishing dispute has escalated as the UK and French authorities have accused each other of breaching the Brexit deal which Britain had signed while they left the European Union.

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP