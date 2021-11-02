Fishing Row: Macron Offers UK Extra Time For Negotiations, Says 'no Sanctions Amid Talks'

French President Emmanuel Macron has offered Britain extra time for negotiations to try to reach a compromise on the post-Brexit fishing spat. On Monday, 1 November, Macron backed away from his imminent threat to punish the United Kingdom for restricting the post-Brexit access of French fishing boats in British waters. Paris had previously also suggested that it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, which are heavily dependent on French electricity.

However, late on Monday, Macron’s office said that talks would continue this week and no measures would be taken until at least through Thursday. Separately, while speaking to reporters in Glasgow, where he is attending the COP26 climate summit. The French President also said that the two sides have agreed on a proposal he made to UK PM Boris Johnson after they met at the G-20 meeting in Rome on Sunday.

“I asked the British to come back to us tomorrow with other propositions,” Macron said, adding, “We will see where we are at the end of day tomorrow. We won’t be bringing in sanctions while we’re negotiating.”

The row between the two nations has turned into a big sticking point between European Union and Britain relations. But following France’s move to delay its ultimatum, the UK government welcomed Macron’s decision saying that Britain is “ready to continue the intensive discussion on fisheries, including considering any new evidence to support the remaining license applications”.

The UK government also added that it welcome’s France’s acknowledgement that in-depth discussions are needed to resolve the range of difficulties in the UK-EU relationship. The nations have said that Britain’s Brexit Minister, David Frost, and French Europe Minister Clement Beaune would hold talks in Paris on Thursday.

Post-Brexit fishing row

It is pertinent to mention that the focus of the row is the shortfall in the number of licences given to French vessels within the coastal waters of the UK and Jersey. The Guardian reported that the UK has only approved 16 out of 47 applicants for French boats to operate in the UK’s coastal waters. Additionally, the British officials are considering approving another 14 applications, but they have also already rejected 17 French applicants because of “poor evidence”.

Notably, Jersey is a British Crown dependent outside of the UK, located approximately 14 miles off the coast of France. As a result, it has authority over who is permitted to fish in its territorial waters. It has given licences based on its interpretation of the UK-EU trade agreement, and France has been accused of acting arbitrarily.

