Flight Curbs At Russia's Pulkovo Airport Lifted After Being Closed Following UFO Alert

Russian airspace within a radius of 200 km around St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport was closed until 13:20 Moscow time, a source familiar with the telegram of Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) told TASS. "We inform you about the introduction of a temporary restriction of airspace until 10:20 UTC (+3 hours Moscow time) in the area bounded by a 200 km radius circle at all altitudes. We ask you to use alternative flight routes and make sure to have fuel reserves. The information about the cancellation will be communicated additionally," the source told TASS, referring to the text of the Telegram.

Earlier today, the press service of St. Petersburg said on its Telegram channel that flights at Pulkovo Airport were delayed until noon. The airport itself and its services are operating in normal mode.

Pulkovo airport in St Petersburg stopped accepting aircraft temporarily - local government Telegram.@flightradar24 shows no aircraft approaching city now



Earlier, fighter jets raised there due to unknown object in the air, "Carpet" plan activated (for when such objects appear) pic.twitter.com/3UyovLYesu — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 28, 2023

Reports said that in St. Petersburg, the Carpet plan was introduced due to an unidentified object in the air. Pulkovo Airport does not accept aircraft when the plan has been initiated. The "Carpet" signal is given when illegally crossing the border or when a UFO appears. According to Baze, fighter jets took off into the sky over the city. Judging by the Flightradar service, civil aircraft were not approaching St. Petersburg.

Restriction lifted

The restriction of airspace was lifted, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the government of St. Petersburg said that Pulkovo international airport temporarily does not accept aircraft. Later, city emergency services told Sputnik that the airspace was closed due to an unknown flying object.