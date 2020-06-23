Former CEO Of Scandal-hit Payment Service Provider Wirecard Arrested: German Prosecutors

The ex-CEO of German payment service provider Wirecard, Markus Braun has been arrested over the suspicions of manipulation of the market, the German prosecutors reportedly said on June 23. This comes after Wirecard confessed about nearly $2.1 billion missing from its accounts are likely to ‘not exist’ but were supposed to be held in two accounts. Braun had resigned after the troubles deepened for the payment service provider, which was regarded as the epitome of the financial sector in the country.

Amid the scandal, Wirecard shares have also plunged after multiple reports by Financial Times drew attention to irregularities in its Asia-based operations. Initially, the company had rejected the reports that began in February 2019 and said that it was a victim of speculators. Just last week, the company revealed that auditors were unable to trace the accounts that contained at least $2.1 billion and therefore, delayed its annual report. Just on June 19, Braun had resigned as the CEO of Wirecard and was replaced by James Freis.

‘Market manipulation’

According to international media reports, the prosecutors from Munich have said that the ongoing investigation has indicated towards the ‘conduct of the accused justified the suspicion of inaccurate presentation concurring with market manipulation’. On June 22, Wirecard had said that its management board “assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion euros do not exist.”

This was followed by the firing of company’s chief operating officer Jan Marsalek who was initially suspended from the management board last week. According to a German news agency, it was him who was in charge of the daily operations including the ones that take place in Southeast Asia, where the possible scandal took place. The German [payment service provider has assured that ‘constructive discussions’ are currently ongoing with the banks on the continuation of credit lines and is also “assessing options for a sustainable financing strategy for the company.” However, the president of German financial regulator BaFin, Felix Hufeld has called the entire situation as “complete disaster”.

Inputs/Image: AP

