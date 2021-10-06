Former Danish PM Accuses Late French President Of 'inappropriate Touch' In Her Memoir

In her memoir, former Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt accused former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing of touching her inappropriately. In an interview with Danish Radio, Thorning-Schmidt stated that the goal of her new book, 'A Blonde's Views,' is to re-energise the MeToo movement and re-focus attention on harassment and unwanted sexual attention directed at women.

Among other things, the memoir contains a resentment of the late French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing.

“I noticed Giscard d'Estaing seated next to me, and he grasped my thigh beneath the table. It was utterly crazy. I asked myself what was going on, changed seats, and it was over,” the former Social Democrat leader said in her book, recalling a run-in with the former French president in Copenhagen in the early 2000s.

Thorning-Schmidt was part of the European Convention at the time, which was founded to draught a Constitution for the EU and was presided over by the former French president, who died in December last year. Thorning-Schmidt claimed that, while it was not considered sexual harassment at the time, she found it 'inappropriate' and got 'quite furious.'

“I'm going to name Valery Giscard d'Estaing, the former French president, because I believe he can stand it. I'm pretty sure he's already done it. He has unfortunately died and is no longer among us. But I'm also aware that there have been incidents of inappropriate behaviour in France, so I believe it's entirely legitimate to identify who was behind it,” Thorning-Schmidt told Danish Radio.

Former French President has previously been accused of sexual abuse

Valery Giscard d'Estaing, the President of France from 1974 to 1981, passed away in 2020 at the age of 94. However, Giscard d'Estaing had previously been accused of harassment, including by German public broadcaster WDR journalist Ann-Kathrin Stracke. in a lawsuit filed last year, she said he groped her behind many times during an interview at his Paris office.

Helle Thorning-Schmidt (54) is widely regarded as Denmark's first female Prime Minister (2011-2015). Between 2016 and 2018, she led the nonprofit organisation Save the Children after a decade as the Social Democrat leader.

This isn't the first time a powerful figure has been accused of sexual misconduct; the international MeToo movement, which is dedicated to combating sexual harassment and abuse, has previously resulted in the resignation of prominent politicians, including party leaders and mayors, as well as the downfall of a number of celebrities.

Image: AP/@EDUCOMMISSION-Twitter