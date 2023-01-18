Former EU Member Pier Antonio Panzeri Agrees To 'tell All' In EU-Qatargate Scandal

Former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri's lawyer has shared that he has agreed to "tell all" after reaching a deal with Belgian prosecutors, reported BBC. Panzeri, suspected of being involved in the EU corruption scandal, has agreed to reveal which countries were involved in the bribery case and has signed a so-called "repentance agreement". The former member of the European Parliament is one of four suspects being held in Belgium for the EU-Qatargate probe.

While talking about the case, his lawyer Marc Uyttendaele said he admitted "criminal responsibility" and "it is important to know that this is a man who is destroyed and he doesn't have much of a life left."

Prosecutors have said that a legal deal means that “a limited sentence is provided for Panzeri.” They added, “The punishment includes imprisonment, a fine, and the confiscation of all assets acquired, currently estimated at one million euros (dollars)."

The four suspects along with Panzeri have been accused of accepting bribes from Qatar and Morocco in exchange for influencing the Parliament in Brussels, as per the BBC report. Meanwhile, the countries involved in the probe have strenuously denied the allegations. For Qatar, the allegations were that they tried to gain influence through gifts and money, whereas for Morocco was that it sought influence on issues such as fishing rights and the disputed status of Western Sahara.

EU-Qatargate bribery case

The suspects were charged last month after the police seized around €1.5 million in cash during a series of raids on a flat, a house, and a hotel. After the raids, pictures of stashes of €200, €50, €20, and € 10 denomination notes were released by police, including a suitcase found in the hotel which was stuffed with cash, reported BBC.

The scandal was exposed in public in early December when police raided more than 20 locations, mostly in Belgium but also in Italy, reported Associated Press. Besides the hundreds of thousands of euros, mobile phones and computer equipment, and data were also seized.