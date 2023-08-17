Former Finland PM Sanna Marin Makes Striking Fashion Statement At Helsinki Festival

Sanna Marin, the 37-year-old former Prime Minister of Finland, made a striking fashion statement over the weekend as she attended the Flow Festival in Helsinki. The event, known for its vibrant music scene, saw Marin trading in her pant-suits for party dresses and crop tops, marking a departure from her more traditional attire during her time in office.

As the youngest female world leader in history, Marin captured attention not only for her political achievements but also for her choice of attire at the festival. She was seen donning several stylish and daring outfits that showcased a different side of her persona. Sharing snapshots on her Instagram account, Marin appeared to relish her politics-free lifestyle during what she dubbed her first "proper summer vacation" in quite some time.

“This summer I’ve had a proper summer vacation for the first time in a while,” Marin wrote in on Instagram last week.

“It has included, among other things, being busy with [5-year-old daughter] Emma, sports, friends, good food and unforgettable trips.”

One of her standout ensembles featured a daring sheer black dress. Marin demonstrated her fashion finesse by pairing the knee-length, long-sleeved dress with black biker shorts and a sports bra, all elegantly complemented by matching black booties and reflective sunglasses.

It appears that Parliament member Nasima Razmyar accompanied her, choosing a more understated attire consisting of loose trousers and a tank top. The former prime minister captured a moment on camera, exuding confidence in a pink tie-dye crop top, a pleather miniskirt, and chunky black heels.

Marin also delightedly shared videos in which she effortlessly blended into the lively crowd of young music enthusiasts. Interestingly, it seemed that these festival-goers were unaware of their former leader's presence as she joyfully danced and mingled with them.

An off-duty and recently divorced Sanna Marin

The event, spanning three days, provided Marin with an opportunity to unwind and embrace a carefree atmosphere after her tenure in the nation's highest office and her recent separation from her husband. Her presence at the festival added a touch of celebrity to the occasion, drawing the attention of festival-goers and media alike.

Sanna Marin's transition from prime ministerial responsibilities to enjoying a music-filled weekend reflects her desire for a new chapter in life, where she can openly express her personal style and relish in the joys of a summer getaway. Her fashion choices at the Flow Festival have undoubtedly sparked conversations and raised eyebrows, showcasing her willingness to break away from the conventional expectations associated with political figures.

In June of 2023, Sanna Marin officially concluded her role as Finland's Prime Minister, handing over the reins to Petteri Orpo of the National Coalition Party. Despite being the incumbent, Marin and her party found themselves in the third position in the election results.

Beginning her tenure as the world's youngest prime minister in 2019, Marin's leadership was not without controversy. Criticism was directed towards her lifestyle choices, including her partying and her government's significant expenditures.Throughout her four-year term, speculation about the impact of her exuberant social activities on her official duties persisted.

Marin's actions came under intense public scrutiny after videos of her passionately dancing with a pop star went viral. The situation escalated when a leaked photograph emerged, revealing topless influencers engaged in a kiss at a party hosted by Marin at the official prime ministerial residence. In response to mounting criticism, Marin yielded to demands for a drug test, which she passed.

Adding to the challenges, Marin and her husband Markus Raikkonen, with whom she had been together for 19 years and married for three years, announced their intentions to divorce in May. This decision came less than a year after the aforementioned controversies emerged.

Despite the separation, the former couple, who are parents to their daughter Emma, declared their commitment to maintaining a close friendship moving forward, even as they jointly filed for divorce.