Former French President Francois Hollande Testifies In 2015 Paris Attack Trial

Former President of France François Hollande on Wednesday testified in the 2015 Islamic State-led suicide attacks that changed "way of life itself" in Paris. While being questioned how the terrorist entered the country avoiding detection despite being tracked by intelligence services, Hollande stated that the security services had "done all that they could" to prevent the attack, BBC reported. He also denied claims of the attack being a retaliatory move by the IS against French airstrikes on the group in Syria.

The claim was made by Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the IS cell that launched the coordinated attacks in Bataclan. He tried to justify the suicide bombings during a trial in September by saying that "Hollande knew the risks he was taking in attacking Islamic State in Syria." However, Hollande reverted to Abdeslam's comments stating that the group struck Paris for "our ways of life at home," adding, "Democracy will always be stronger than barbarism," BBC reported.

During the testimony, Hollande also added that security officials knew the terrorists were entering disguised as refugees, "but we did not know where, when or how they would strike." This sparked questions among some victims' families about whether the mass casualty could have been prevented. “If you wanted to avoid all risk of attack you would have had to close every site, cancel every show. Is that what’s expected of the president?” he asked, as per the Associated Press.

Cause and aftermath of 2015 Paris attack

A series of coordinated deadly terror attacks in Paris were carried out on November 13, 2015, in Paris and adjacent suburbs. Suicide bombers blew themselves inside Parisian restaurants in Saint-Denis and outside the Stade De France football ground. Overall, casualties were reported to be 130, including 90 being fatally shot in Bataclan theatre where about 1,500 were kept as hostages. The responsibility for the attacks was claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), calling it to be a retaliatory move against French-led airstrikes on Syria and Iraq backed by a US-led coalition force.

The suspected leader of the attack Abdelhamid Abaaoud was killed in a police raid in Saint-Denis on November 18, the same year. As per AP report, Hollande learned about the plot in June 2014. On September 15, 2015, France carried out airstrikes in Raqqa aiming to disrupt the plans. However, Abaaoud by them was already en route to Paris along with other Europeans in the mission. Since the attacks, 14 men have been arrested and are being tried for procuring logistics and/or transportation, except Abdeslam. Six others are tried in absentia. However, nine attackers died during the attack either by detonating explosive vests or being shot.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)