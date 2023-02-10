Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel Receives UNESCO Peace Prize; Know More

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the UNESCO peace prize for her work with refugees in Germany. The UN award was given to the former German leader on Wednesday for her decision to welcome the refugees into German territories back in 2015, Politico reported. The event took place in the Ivory Coast capital Yamoussoukro and the chancellor was awarded the “Félix Houphouët-Boigny UNESCO Peace Prize”. In her acceptance speech, Merkel not only thanked the jury but also addressed the plight of refugees from Ukraine.

The award came one year after the President of the award jury, Denis Mukwege praised the 68-year-old politician for her work. “All the members of the jury were touched by her courageous decision in 2015 to welcome more than 1,2 million refugees, notably from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Eritrea. This is the legacy she leaves,” he wrote in August last year. The former German Chancellor expressed her gratitude for receiving the award on Wednesday. “Working resolutely and hard for peace is even more important than it has ever been,” Merkel said in her acceptance speech. According to Politico, she then went on to quote Houphouët-Boigny, the first President of Ivory coast, after it gained independence in 1960. “Dialogue is the weapon of the strong and not the weak,” she added.

Angela Merkel’s 2015 refugee policy

In 2015, the continent of Europe was struggling with a major refugee crisis as different European countries saw an influx of refugees from Syria and other middle eastern and African countries. While the European leaders started to close their doors to the struggling refugees, Merkel implemented an “open-door” refugee policy in Germany. According to DW, nearly half a million people applied for asylum in Berlin following the announcement and around 750,000 applied the following year. While Merkel’s political opposition criticised the move and expressed their fears of overburdening, Markel held her ground making Germany one of the few European countries with a liberal refugee policy.

According to Politico, before the facilitation ceremony took place, a short video was shown to the august gathering about Merkle’s efforts in this endeavour. Her famous quote “Wir schaffen das” (“We will get it done”) was one of the highlights of the video. The prize has been awarded to prominent individuals each year since 1991. The first winners of the decorated award were the former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela and former State President of South Africa, Frederik Willem de Klerk.