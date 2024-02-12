Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 09:40 IST

Former PM Alexander Stubb Wins Finland Presidential Elections

Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb clinched a comfortable victory in the presidential election run-off against ex-Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Ronit Singh
Former PM Alexander Stubb Wins Finland Presidential Elections
Former PM Alexander Stubb Wins Finland Presidential Elections | Image:AP/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb clinched a comfortable victory in the presidential election run-off against ex-Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto to become Finland’s next president after a seven year hiatus. 

Stubb will now take over the task of guiding the Nordic country's foreign and security policy now that it's a member of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). As widely claimed, the former leader of National Conservative Party's bid for the president's office was promted by the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Advertisement

With all votes counted on Sunday, Stubb of the National Coalition Party had 51.6 percent of the votes, while independent candidate Haavisto from the green left got 48.4 percent of the votes. Initial voter turnout was 70.7 percent, claimed officials. 

Stubb, who started his political career as a lawmaker at the European Parliament in 2004, won the first round on January 28 with 27.2 percent of the vote ahead of Haavisto with 25.8 percent. He has also led Haavisto in surveys, most recently by 6-8 percentage points.

Advertisement

Notably, the change of guard marks new era in Finland, which for long elected presidents to bolster diplomacy. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 09:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Jai Shri Ram to Jai Sia Ram': Big Takeaways From Shah's Address in RS

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Bihar Floor Test: Nitish Faces Litmus Test, NDA Confident Of Majority

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Audi introduces limited edition variant of RS6 Avant GT wagon

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement