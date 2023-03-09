Four Bankers Accused Of Funnelling Millions For Putin Appears In Switzerland Court

Four bankers who are accused of assisting to hide millions of francs for Vladimir Putin appeared in a Swiss court. The men are accused of aiding Sergei Roldugin, a close friend of the Russian president who has been dubbed "Putin's wallet", in moving money through Swiss bank accounts without conducting the necessary due diligence checks. The men held senior positions at the Russian bank Gazprombank's Swiss branch as reported by The Guardian.

Three Russians and one Swiss national who cannot be named due to Swiss reporting limitations were brought before the Zurich district court on Wednesday. They refuted the allegations.

Roldugin, a godfather to Putin's eldest daughter Maria, allegedly transferred $50 million into Swiss banks between 2014 and 2016 with no convincing justification. Additionally, he allegedly intended to use a complicated web of shell businesses to transfer more than $10 million annually into Swiss accounts.

Putin officially only has an income of 100,000 Swiss francs

Swiss prosecutors testified before the court that the bankers did not go far enough to ascertain who the real beneficial owner of the assets was. Two accounts opened at Gazprombank Switzerland in 2014 had Roldugin listed as the legal account holder. No proof, nevertheless, existed to show where Roldugin's money came from.

The cellist and conductor Roldugin earlier admitted to the New York Times that he was neither a millionaire nor a businessman. “All the evidence runs contrary to Sergei Roldugin being the real owner of the assets,” prosecutor Jan Hoffmann told the court as The Guardian reported.

Defence lawyer Bernhard Lötscher said there was no proof that Roldugin was not the real owner of the assets. “Doubts about the identity of the true owner are not enough from a criminal law point of view,” he told the court.

The indictment says: “It is well known that … Putin officially only has an income of 100,000 Swiss francs and is not wealthy, but in fact has enormous assets which are managed by persons close to him … The declared assets were in general in no way plausible as Roldugin’s own assets.”

Roldugin funtioned as a "wallet" for Putin

Roldugin is a buddy, a gifted musician, and a donour who has legitimately made some money via a minority ownership in a Russian corporation, according to prior statements made by Putin. The Kremlin has previously dismissed claims that Roldugin's funds are connected to the Russian president. It claims that because Putin regularly discloses his assets and income to Russian citizens, his financial situation is public knowledge.

The Panama Papers, a report published by the Guardian in partnership with other media, notably the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists in Washington and the German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung, allegedly exposed Roldugin's claimed function as a "wallet" for Putin.