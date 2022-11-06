Four Slovenian Tourists Among 7 Killed In A Helicopter Crash In Southern Italy

Italy’s Apulia witnessed a major tragedy when a helicopter flying from Italy’s Tremiti Islands to the Mainland crashed on Saturday in the southern-east region of Apulia. Seven people lost their lives in the accident. It was reported that 4 among the 7 were members of a Solvenian family.

According to RTE News, a spokesperson for the police in Foggia said that the bad weather conditions can be one of the causes of the accident. However, the official made it clear that the actual cause of the accident is still unknown. The spokeswoman while addressing the media on the 5th of November said that the wreckage of the Helicopter was found in the Southern Italy region.

Four Slovenian tourists were among the 7 killed

On 5th Nov, the police spokesperson claimed that the police were working to reach the site, adding that the nationalities of the “victims are not clear”. However, On the 6th of November, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia took to Twitter to confirm the death of a “four Slovenian members' family” who died in the crash.

The Ministry Tweeted, “We regret to confirm that a Slovenian four-members family died in a helicopter crash close to Castelpagano di Apricena in #Italy. @SLOinITA will provide appropriate assistance. We offer our deepest condolences to the relatives.”

We regret to confirm that a Slovenian 🇸🇮 four-members family died in a helicopter crash close to Castelpagano di Apricena in #Italy 🇮🇹. @SLOinITA will provide appropriate assistance.



We offer our deepest condolences to the relatives. — MFA Slovenia (@MZZRS) November 5, 2022

The mayor of the islands, Peppino Calabrese, while addressing the media said, “Our community is in shock. Nothing like this has happened in 30 years of service.". Taking to Facebook on Saturday to express his condolences, President of Apulia Michele Emiliano wrote: “I left the peace procession in Rome as soon as I received the news of the helicopter's discovery and I am taking the train to return to Puglia, to Foggia, to be close to all those people who at this moment are experiencing moments of very deep anguish and to those who have carried out the research and who will have to manage this very painful and complex phase from the human point of view. On board the helicopter there were seven people who all lost their lives. It is a terrible moment that leaves us dismayed.”